ROME – Pandemic and energy crisis are upsetting shared mobility. This is what was highlighted in the “Report on sharing mobility”, presented on the occasion of the sixth national conference on sharing mobility, “Lesscars: drive the revolution”. The initiative, organized by the National Observatory on sharing mobility, this year also focused, for the first time, on accidents in micro-mobility and the economic dimension of shared mobility.

The report showed that sharing mobility in Italy continues to grow and is increasingly sustainable, so much so that last year the levels of use of vehicle sharing services (cars, scooters, bicycles, scooters) started to grow again as in the previous year. pre-pandemic period: trips made in sharing mobility totaled about 35 million, + 61% compared to 2020 and 25% more than in 2019, while 83% of rentals take place on a micro-mobility vehicle. The expansion of the fleets also continues, becoming increasingly “light”, small and electric, passing from 84,600 vehicles in 2020 to about 89,000 units in 2021, divided between scooters (51%), bikes (31%), scooters (10 %) and cars (7%) with electric vehicles growing from 63% to 77% in the last year. Furthermore, sharing is becoming increasingly sustainable thanks to 94.5% of zero-emission shared vehicles. The positive trend then affects the turnover of the sector which reached 130 million with an increase of 52% compared to 2020. Among the flagship cities of sharing mobility we find Milan and Rome, but also the center-south with the peaks of Palermo and Naples rises in the rankings, thus confirming a growth in the sector throughout the Belpaese.

According to what was anticipated by the report then, 2022 also shows decidedly positive trends, with even better results than those of 2021 since the set of rentals registered by sharing mobility services between January and June grew by 113% in Milan and by 83% in Rome. Italian sharing mobility also stands out in comparison with Europe, since the European shared mobility index, tracked by Fluctuo, sees Milan as the first European city in terms of sharing vehicles per inhabitant.

In terms of the absolute number of vehicles on the road, however, Rome occupies fourth place in Europe and Milan follows it in fifth, behind Paris, Berlin and Hamburg. In addition, Milan ranks third on the podium for the use of bikesharing, behind Paris and Barcelona, ​​while Rome is ahead of the growth in scooter sharing rentals in 2022 compared to those in 2021. On the safety front, a first Survey by the Observatory shows that the sharing scooter records a level of accidents slightly higher than that of scooter sharing, i.e. 2.07 accidents every hundred thousand km against 1.72 of the moped, both detached from the bicycle with a value of 0.74 . On the other hand, when comparing accidents to the number of trips, the ranking sees scooter sharing in front of everyone with 7.77 accidents for every hundred thousand trips, followed by the scooter with 5.01 accidents, and finally the bicycle with 1.35 accidents for every hundred thousand trips. (Maurilio Rigo)