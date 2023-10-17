Sharon Stone’s Journey from Actress to Artist: Exploring a New Path of Creative Expression

Sharon Stone Discovers Passion for Painting During Pandemic, Presents Exhibition of Giant Canvases

NEW YORK – Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has found a new form of creative expression during the pandemic. After receiving a paint-by-numbers kit from a friend, Stone fell in love with painting and has recently showcased her giant canvases at a gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Known for her iconic roles in films like “Casino” and “Basic Instinct,” Stone initially experimented with staying within the lines and colors of the paint-by-numbers kit. However, she soon began creating her own abstract works using acrylic on canvas. Setting up a studio in her home, Stone now works both indoors and outdoors, finding inspiration in the constantly changing environment around her.

Named “Welcome to My Garden,” Stone’s latest exhibition features 19 brightly colored works. As a 65-year-old mother of three, Stone continues to explore her artistic journey. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, she discussed her artistic inspiration, her health, and the possibility of returning to acting.

Stone revealed that her passion for the fine arts started with her experiences visiting museums all over the world. “I have seen so much extraordinary art that it’s almost like I have some kind of minor in art and art history,” Stone said. Museums often allowed her private access on Mondays, providing an incredible source of inspiration.

When asked about her choice of large canvases, Stone expressed her love for painting on a large scale. “It has moved something inside me. My first exhibition was called Shedding because I began to realize that I was shedding a lot of oppression,” she explained. Painting allowed her to break free from societal expectations and explore her creativity without limitations.

Knowing when a painting is complete is a challenge for Stone. In the interview, she said, “At first, you can’t stop. Because you never feel, ‘That’s it.’ But you have to cool it down. You can pass a point of no return and ruin your art.” The discipline of knowing when to stop is crucial for her artistic process.

Painting provides Stone with a sense of purpose and discipline. “Art has a great purpose for me,” she emphasized. She also highlighted the positive impact of art on young people, stating that teaching art reduces recidivism in the prison system. However, she lamented the declining emphasis on art education in schools.

Regarding her acting career, Stone revealed that she doesn’t receive many acting offers and the system hasn’t fully supported her. She opened up about her health struggles, including surviving a stroke at the age of 41, losing custody of her son, and facing financial difficulties. Despite these challenges, Stone is content with her new path as an artist and has found solace in painting, which has helped alleviate her anxiety.

Stone’s love for painting motivates her to create almost every day. She derives immense joy in sharing her work with others and witnessing their positive reactions. Through her art, Stone hopes to bring pleasure and inspiration to those who view her creations.

With her newfound passion for painting, Sharon Stone continues to explore her artistic journey and redefine her creative identity.

