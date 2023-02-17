[The Epoch Times, February 16, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The new trailer of the DC superhero movie “Shazam 2” released on the 14th is presented to the audience with an alternative funny humor. The film will be released in Taiwan in mid-March.

The second part of the “Shazam” series “Shazam! In the trailer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the daughters of the Titan god Atlas (Atlas) were dissatisfied with Shazam and his companions for easily obtaining supernatural powers, so they brought The weapon “Dragon Mother” that destroys the world. Shazam said: “We have only one mission, to save the world.” Thus, the Shazam family and Dragon Mother launched a decisive battle.

The Shazam family is starred by the original crew, and the six transformed superheroes include “Shazam Billy Bateson” played by Zack Levi, “Freddy” played by Adam Brody, “Yu “Kim” is played by Ross Butler, “Dara” is played by Meghan Good, “Pedro” is played by DJ Cotrona, and “Mary” is played by Grace Fulton.

Bateson, not yet transformed, and his six foster siblings, including “Billy Batson” played by Arthur Angell and “Freddy” played by Jack Dylan Grasser , “Eugene” is played by Chen Qiye, “Dara” is played by Faith Herman, “Pedro” Joffin Amman is played, and “Mary” is played by Grace Fulton.

In addition, “Mother Rosa” is played by Martha Milans, “Father Victor” Cooper Andrews is played; and “Wizard” is played by Djimon Hansu.

Newly joined cast members include Rachel Zengler, Lucy Liu and actress Helen Milan, who play the three daughters of Atlas. They came to the earth with revenge, summoned various monsters, and tried to get back the divine power stolen by Shazam.

Helen Milan and Liu Yuling, who play the big villains, showed amazing combat power in the second trailer, causing the superhero Shazam to fall to the ground for a while. It can be seen that Shazam has not yet fully mastered the divine power, and seems a little overwhelmed.

“Shazam! The story of Wrath of the Gods describes the teenager Billy Bateson (played by Zack Levi) as long as he shouts “Shazam!”, he will immediately transform into an adult superhero Shazam, and fight against other family members. Get more powerful villains and monsters. The film follows Bateson and his foster siblings, who are still learning how to juggle the everyday lives of teenagers with the lives of adult superheroes after being given the powers of the gods.

At this time, three ancient goddesses, the daughters of Atlas, came to the earth with revenge, trying to get back the power they had stolen long ago; Bateson, as Shazam, and his family fought for their Superpowers, life and the fate of the world have to stand up and fight.

“Shazam!The latest second trailer of Wrath of the Gods: Please click here to watch the video

“Shazam!Wrath of the Gods” Official Trailer: Please click here to watch the video

“Shazam! Wrath of the Gods will be released nationwide on March 16 and worldwide on March 17.

Responsible editor: Jasmine