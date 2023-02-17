Home Entertainment “Shazam 2” released a new trailer and the funny superheroes are back again | Helen Meiyun | Liu Yuling | Shazam!wrath of the gods
Entertainment

“Shazam 2” released a new trailer and the funny superheroes are back again | Helen Meiyun | Liu Yuling | Shazam!wrath of the gods

by admin
“Shazam 2” released a new trailer and the funny superheroes are back again | Helen Meiyun | Liu Yuling | Shazam!wrath of the gods

[The Epoch Times, February 16, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The new trailer of the DC superhero movie “Shazam 2” released on the 14th is presented to the audience with an alternative funny humor. The film will be released in Taiwan in mid-March.

The second part of the “Shazam” series “Shazam! In the trailer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the daughters of the Titan god Atlas (Atlas) were dissatisfied with Shazam and his companions for easily obtaining supernatural powers, so they brought The weapon “Dragon Mother” that destroys the world. Shazam said: “We have only one mission, to save the world.” Thus, the Shazam family and Dragon Mother launched a decisive battle.

“Shazam! Wrath of Gods stills_Lucy Liu brings the destructive “Dragon Mother”. (Courtesy of Warner Bros.)
“Shazam! Wrath of the Gods” Zac Levi vs. Dragon Mother (courtesy of Warner Bros.)

The Shazam family is starred by the original crew, and the six transformed superheroes include “Shazam Billy Bateson” played by Zack Levi, “Freddy” played by Adam Brody, “Yu “Kim” is played by Ross Butler, “Dara” is played by Meghan Good, “Pedro” is played by DJ Cotrona, and “Mary” is played by Grace Fulton.

Superheroes from left: “Eugene” Ross Butler, “Freddy” Adam Brody, “Mary” Grace Fulton, “Shazam Billy Bateson” Zack Lay Wei, “Dara” Megan Goode, “Pedro” DJ Cotrona. (Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Bateson, not yet transformed, and his six foster siblings, including “Billy Batson” played by Arthur Angell and “Freddy” played by Jack Dylan Grasser , “Eugene” is played by Chen Qiye, “Dara” is played by Faith Herman, “Pedro” Joffin Amman is played, and “Mary” is played by Grace Fulton.

Bateson and his six foster siblings, from left, Joffin “Pedro” Amman, Jack “Freddy” Dylan Grasser, Arthur “Billy Bateson” ･Angel, “Dara” Faith Herman, “Mary” Grace Fulton, “Eugene” Chen Qiye. (Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

In addition, “Mother Rosa” is played by Martha Milans, “Father Victor” Cooper Andrews is played; and “Wizard” is played by Djimon Hansu.

Newly joined cast members include Rachel Zengler, Lucy Liu and actress Helen Milan, who play the three daughters of Atlas. They came to the earth with revenge, summoned various monsters, and tried to get back the divine power stolen by Shazam.

“Shazam! Still photo of Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren (right) in Wrath of the Gods (provided by Warner Bros.)

Helen Milan and Liu Yuling, who play the big villains, showed amazing combat power in the second trailer, causing the superhero Shazam to fall to the ground for a while. It can be seen that Shazam has not yet fully mastered the divine power, and seems a little overwhelmed.

“Shazam! Stills from Wrath of the Gods_Rachel Zengler (courtesy of Warner Bros.)

“Shazam! The story of Wrath of the Gods describes the teenager Billy Bateson (played by Zack Levi) as long as he shouts “Shazam!”, he will immediately transform into an adult superhero Shazam, and fight against other family members. Get more powerful villains and monsters. The film follows Bateson and his foster siblings, who are still learning how to juggle the everyday lives of teenagers with the lives of adult superheroes after being given the powers of the gods.

At this time, three ancient goddesses, the daughters of Atlas, came to the earth with revenge, trying to get back the power they had stolen long ago; Bateson, as Shazam, and his family fought for their Superpowers, life and the fate of the world have to stand up and fight.

“Shazam!The latest second trailer of Wrath of the Gods: Please click here to watch the video
“Shazam!Wrath of the Gods” Official Trailer: Please click here to watch the video

“Shazam! Wrath of the Gods will be released nationwide on March 16 and worldwide on March 17.

“Shazam! Wrath of the Gods poster (courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Responsible editor: Jasmine

See also  The pandemic becomes art through the images and stories of students

You may also like

Jing Boran’s “League of Gentlemen” Lan Jue is...

2023 Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week Returning to...

Over a million dollars spent in 8 years!...

Chen Xingxu and Li Landi unlock the “happy...

Hyuna & Dawn didn’t admit to getting back...

Li Xiuman’s Hong Kong CT company Li Chengzhu...

The woman asked to change the cup but...

“Appeared together for the first time after the...

Chelsea star official announces new love girlfriend is...

Tomorrow, February 17, 2023, the wealth will double

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy