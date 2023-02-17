Listen to the audio version of the article

Minor opening for the Berlinale 2023: the 73rd edition of the German Festival was inaugurated by “She Came to Me”, the new film by Rebecca Miller starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway.

Presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, the film was preceded by a ceremony in which the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenski also spoke via video link.

The film opens by recounting the creative crisis of Steven Lauddem, a great composer who can’t find the right key to start writing his next opera. His wife Patricia, a psychologist, suggests that he leave the house with his dog to get the right inspiration: Steven doesn’t believe in it, but what he will find waiting for him will go far beyond his wild imagination.

Sixth feature film written and directed by Rebecca Miller (daughter of the famous playwright Arthur and the great photographer Inge Morath), “She Came to Me” is a film that tells about psychological problems of various kinds, which however soon end up being less interesting and deeper than one would like to believe.

Through an intellectual look, the author tries to fathom the souls of the many characters on stage, but these are not always written with the correct attention and the intersections between the various events are not always balanced at the right point.

A film about the United States that fails to shake

The idea behind the screenplay is interesting and we can see how in this script there are many references to the United States of yesterday and today, divided by economic situations and still marked by the prevailing racism. Steven’s story intersects with what he sees the protagonist is his adopted son, an eighteen-year-old teenager who falls in love, without knowing it, with the daughter of the house maid: from this starting point a sort of “Romeo & Juliet” develops in the contemporary era, which however struggles to affect as it should. In this comedy with political ambitions, but unable to shake, the initial ideas are more effective than the actual rendering and a few good sequences in the writing phase are not enough to raise the overall level

It is a limit that is also found in several other previous films by its author, starting with “The Story of Jack & Rose” and “Maggie’s Plan”. However, the musical choices are notable, starting with the song “Addicted to Romance ”, written especially by Bruce Springsteen for this film.