"She-Hulk" will be launched on Mark Ruffalo's happy and behind-the-scenes scenes | Lawyer She-Hulk | Tatiana Maslani

"She-Hulk" will be launched on Mark Ruffalo's happy and behind-the-scenes scenes | Lawyer She-Hulk | Tatiana Maslani

[Epoch Times, August 15, 2022]

[Epoch Times, August 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Marvel’s new hero series “The Lawyer Hulk”, starring Tatiana Maslani, who won the Emmy Award for Best Actress Play “The Hulk” – a lawyer who specializes in superhuman legal cases, not only adapting to unexpected superpowers, but also trying to strike a balance between the dual identities of lawyer and superhero.

The nine-episode series will feature a number of returning Marvel characters, including Mark Ruffalo as “Bruce Banner,” Tim Roth as “Evil,” and Huang Kaixuan ( Benedict Wong) as “The King.”

Marvel Studios’ new series “The Lawyer Hulk” will be launched on Disney+ on August 18, 2022. Pictured is a movie poster. (Courtesy of Walt Disney/Gograd PR)

For this time with “Hulk” Mark Ruffalo, heroine Tatiana Maslany happily shared, “Whether it’s me and Mark Ruffalo, or the female Hulk With the Hulk, we both found the most natural and engaging interaction and character tension between these characters.”

To be able to have a big action scene with Tatiana, Mark said, “It’s very hard to capture the action scene perfectly, not just standing on a box with dots all over your face, but also putting one on your face. camera, and filming The Lawyer Hulk was the first time I did an action scene with another actor, wearing the same gear and under the same circumstances, which was new and exciting to me!”

The most striking difference between “Hulk” Jennifer Walter and other heroes is that she wants to be a lawyer who fights for justice rather than being a revered superhero. “It’s not easy to switch between She-Hulk and Jennifer Walter, but it makes the character all the more fascinating.” Co-executive producer Wendy Walter Jacobson said.

“Tatiana Maslani interprets the common problems faced by modern women – while trying to make a breakthrough in the workplace, they still need to worry about their family, friends, and love life.” It is in these life scenes that everyone is accustomed to find inspiration for humor and hilarity, and the audience must be able to empathize with the plot while laughing!”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” will be launched on the Disney+ video platform on August 18 (click to see the preview).

