She is Argentine, she rented an apartment in Paris and look how they received her

A young Argentine who rented an apartment on Airbnb in Paris he took a pleasant surprise when you enter and see the welcome that the owner had prepared for him. @ayebytes shared the photos on the networks and his post quickly went viral, with hundreds of comments appreciating the host’s gesture.

Under a replica of the World Cup and on the Argentine flagthere was a small note written in English.

“I hope you like this little joke and I also hope you have a good week in Paris.”wrote the person who rented the apartment.“I just arrived at the Airbnb in Paris and the host left us this!!!”wrote the Argentine in her personal account, in which she introduces herself as Aye.

Although among the comments ironies were inevitable with allusions to the final de Qatar in which Argentina defeated France, of the type first what a nice gesture second France o give it only three starsthe majority preferred to celebrate the gesture of the owner of the house.

Others were amazed at the gesture for other reasons. “I find it hard to believe that a Frenchman has written a note in English and made a joke on top of that,” said one of the tweeters. “Marvelous! A Frenchman who writes in another language that is not his own… is already from another planet,” wrote another.

Aye had followed through the networks what happened with Messi days ago, when he went with Antonella Rocuzzo and Thiago, Mateo and Ciro to walk to Euro Disney, the amusement park located on the outskirts of the French capital. With the hood of the diver and cap, the captain of the Argentine National Team tried to go unnoticed. And of course, he couldn’t. They recognized him and the malón was armed around.

And that they divided: ehe world champion was with Mateo and Antonella with Thiago and Ciro. She was accompanied by her friend Daniela Seamaan, who is married to the Spanish soccer player Cesc Fabregaswho was with Messi: they have been friends since the days of La Masía in Barcelona.

Despite the hood and cap, all in black, tourists accosted him with requests for photos and autographs, which were accepted by Lionel.

“When you’re at Disney and Messi passes you by…“, one of those present published on his networks about what he experienced in the amusement park.

Now it was Aye’s turn to enjoy in Paris the echoes of the feat of Messi and the entire band of La Scaleneta in Qatar.

