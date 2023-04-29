Home » She is beautiful!Taking off their uniforms and putting on costumes, the stewardesses of the slow train became pretty girls under the roses
2023-04-29

She is beautiful!Taking off their uniforms and putting on costumes, the stewardesses of the slow train became pretty girls under the roses
She is beautiful!Taking off their uniforms and putting on costumes, the stewardesses of the slow train became pretty girls under the roses

red moment

2023-04-28 17:27:45

Mayang Jinjiang Middle School planted three to four hundred-meter-long roses around the wall on the side of the school gate. It was in the flowering period, and there was an endless stream of people who came to check in every day.

Fu Bailian, a rural girl who loves public welfare, is a flight attendant on the 7265 public welfare slow train. A few days ago, she rescued an old man who had a sudden illness on the public welfare slow train, and she just returned to Mayang after being interviewed by the reporter. Knowing that the roses of my alma mater, Jinjiang Middle School, were in bloom, I excitedly came to check in.

It’s a pity that she came a little late, the flowers are about to wither.

110.jpg

114.jpg

115.jpg

The pretty girl under the rose. (Photography: Chen Tieniu)

In order not to disappoint this girl who loves public welfare, I helped her take pictures of this group of flowers.

108.jpg

109.jpg

111.jpg

112.jpg

113.jpg

The beauty-loving laborers are enjoying their sense of festival ritual. (Photography: Chen Tieniu)

Source: Red Net Forum

Author: Chen Tieniu

Editor: He Ying


