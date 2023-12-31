She is the living monarch with the longest tenure in the role.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 83 years old and the living monarch with the longest time on the throne (52 years), announced in a message broadcast on her country’s television this Sunday that she will abdicate the throne on January 14.

He also noted, according to the EFE agency, that Crown Prince Federico is in his place.

In the message, the queen explained that the back operation she underwent in February made her think about the future and “if the time had not come to leave responsibility to the next generation.”

In Denmark as in the other Nordic monarchies there is no tradition of abdicating, and it is common for monarchs to exhaust their mandate until death.

Margarita had always reiterated in public that she had no plans to abandon the throne and that the status of queen was “a lifelong duty.”

His son Frederick, 55 years old, will assume the throne on the same day of the abdication, after a Council of State, with the name Frederick X.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thanked the queen in a statement for her “lifelong dedication and tireless work for Denmark.”

Margarita’s career

Margaret Alexandrina Thorhildur Ingrid, the queen’s full name, knew how to stay out of major scandals.

Her husband was Prince Henry, who died in 2018. Before that, he refused to be buried in the royal pantheon in Roskilde Cathedral. In 2017 he had said in an interview that her wife took him for “a fool,” while affirming her love for her. A month later the Royal Family announced that the prince had dementia and that he was retiring from public life.

”It was his decision. He was a free person. And I respect that,” Margarita said months later.

Margarita always had artistic aptitudes and, among her activities, she dedicated time to painting. In addition to several exhibitions, she illustrated JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and translated Simone de Beauvoir’s All Men Are Mortal into Danish. She also designed the sets and costumes for a film on the Netflix platform.

Margarita II has two sons, Federico and Joaquín, 54 years old. She and eight grandchildren.

Cuannd withdrew the title of “prince” from his grandchildren

In 2022, the news caught the world‘s attention that he was withdrawing the title of prince from his four grandchildren, children of his youngest descendant Joaquín.

She assured that she made her decision based on her own experience as a royal, because the best thing for her grandchildren was to dispense with the obligations that the Crown requires.

His explanation was that this way his grandchildren would be able to live “a more normal life.” From the beginning of 2023, then, Prince Joachim’s children can only use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat.

Share this: Facebook

X

