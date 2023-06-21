She moved from Tucumán to Cipolletti and her chairs were destroyed on the trip: they must compensate her

A woman decided to change her address to Cipolletti and assured that during the move from Tucumán, they broke her chairs and part of the dining room set. He initiated a claim for a minor amount in the Justice of Peace before the transport company and they must compensate you for the damage.

As detailed, the move was made at the end of October 2022. He packed the chairs and the dining room table as agreed with the carrier. But upon receiving the elements at his new address in Cipolletti, he confirmed that the dining room set was damaged. «Four of the chairs had broken legs and backs, and the other two, next to the table, had bumps and scratches.“, They described in the ruling.

The victim made the claims in the company Vía Cargo and They offered you a voucher to purchase services from the company. They detailed that the amount was around $150.000. However, the woman rejected the offer as she was demanding the money to replace the damaged chairs.

Initiated the claim for lesser amount in the Cipolletti Peace Court and the company did not appear at either of the two conciliation hearings. They assured that he did not even answer the demand.

Therefore, the evidence presented by the victim together with other documentation that she attached was accepted. Based on this, the judgment allowed the claim and He ordered the company to pay him a sum of money plus interest for the damage to the chairs.

What are small claims processes

Small claims processes are civil trials with special characteristics that are carried out before any Justice of the Peace. They are fast and accessible processes for all claims that do not exceed $300,000. “This maximum amount is regularly updated by the Superior Court of Justice,” they assured from the Judiciary.

As established in the Civil and Commercial Procedure Code of Río Negro, Small claims are processed by summary process, that is, they are carried out in particularly short periods of time.. In addition, the procedure is “free for access to justice and of an informal nature, with protection of the essential principles of bilaterality, equality and collaboration,” he establishes.

In this type of trial, the parties can be assisted by lawyers from the license plate, but that hiring is not mandatory.





