She posed as a nurse and stole US$15,000 from a retiree

A 51-year-old woman posed as a nurse belonging to a prepaid medicine company and stole US$15 thousand from a 83 year old retiree. She achieved it after deceiving her and entering her house in the Buenos Aires area of Recoleta after arguing that they had sent her to do “a routine check.”

After the complaint, the National, Criminal and Correctional Court No. 5 authorized the operation and the City Police went to the Constitución neighborhood, where they arrested the thief two months after the incident, which took place on October 31, and They carried out a raid on his home.

In the procedure they seized the money that had been taken from the victim, a cell phone and a Renault Logan vehicle in which he traveled to commit the crimes.

The detainee, identified with the initials MEC, was accused of the crimes of robbery, injuries and unlawful deprivation of liberty after having hit the woman repeatedly and tying her up so she could not escape.

The 83 year old retiree The police report was filed and the judge in charge of the case, Manel Arturo de Campos, began the investigation along with officers from the 2nd Neighborhood Investigations Division.

Through joint work, security cameras in the area, both private and public, were surveyed in order to reconstruct what happened.

After the investigation of the false health professional by Manuel Arturo de Campos, in the coming days the procedural situation of the accused will be defined.

PM/ff

