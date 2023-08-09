An 11-year-old girl died after two motorcycles punched her to steal her cell phone when she was about to enter her school in the town of Villa Diamante, in the Lanús district of Buenos Aires.

The minor was unconscious and died of cardiac arrest. The neighbors reported to the TN channel that the ambulance took 40 minutes.

Video: she was 11 years old, she was attacked by motorcycles, they beat her and she died of a heart attack in Lanús

The event occurred this Wednesday around 7:25 in the morning, when Morena Domínguez was about to enter the school. There, two criminals who were on top of a motorcycle intercepted her and hit her with two pineapples in the stomach to steal her cell phone.

After taking different personal items, they escaped at full speed despite the fact that other people wanted to catch them.

A security camera in the area filmed the moment of the attack in which the motorcycles attack the minor and escape. Then a street sweeper ran to help her, as did a group of parents who had taken her children to school and the driver of a black car that passed by on the same street.

According to the mother of one of the victim’s classmates, the school authorities refused to allow a father to transfer the girl to a local hospital and they called the ambulance, which – according to witnesses – took more than forty minutes to arrive. arrive.

“I was at the school gate. My girls come in at 7.30, this happened at 7.25. I went back to my house to take my other children to the garden and it was 8:15 and she still hadn’t come. The patrol car took half an hour to come, ”explained Florencia, a witness to the event.

The woman explained that by the time Same arrived, the minor had already convulsed twice and had been revived by parents who were in the place. She was then taken to the Evita de Lanús hospital, where she arrived in critical condition and died of cardiac arrest.

Florencia, the mother of one of Morena’s classmates, told how the tragic episode was: “I was at the school door, screams were heard and the girl was lying on the floor, but she was conscious. They take her cell phone from her and her sweeper, who is the one who rescues her and asks for her help, she sees that two pineapples were hit in her stomach and they drag her a few meters.”

“We picked up the girl, we took her to school and there she was already unconscious, she did not respond. We talked to her and the girl was delirious,” said the woman. Neighbors say that criminals usually attack the area: “They steal every day, it’s the same motorcycle as always.”

Neighbors, relatives and friends of Morena Domínguez will carry out a march from 12 noon at the door of School No. 60 in Vila Diamante, and then they will mobilize to the 5th police station to demand justice for the crime of the 11-year-old girl .

“From 12 until the time it is necessary, we will go to the school gate and from there we will walk to the police station. My children are very bad and their classmates too. She was going to study, she was not going to do anything bad, ”Florencia closed.

