she was discharged and will await the results of her studies at home

In this Thursday’s edition of Telenoche, the journalist Guillermo Lobo brought peace of mind to the fans and followers of Wanda Nara by reporting that, after a series of versions about her state of health, the MasterChef host had been discharged after performing a series of studies.

Lobo commented that the businesswoman received with surprise the medical advice to carry out the studies in a routine check-up that was carried out before a trip to Milan with her family.

“She took it by surprise, but calmly and temperately, and predisposed towards the health team,” said the journalist, who also confirmed that the driver will wait for the results at her home “basically because it will take 24 to 48 hours.”

In parallel, the influencer’s father spoke with Teleshow and also confirmed that his daughter was no longer in the Los Arcos sanatorium: “I come from the Los Arcos clinic and they confirmed that she was already discharged. They were really routine studies and some check-ups because she felt bad and she wanted to know how she was, she is no longer hospitalized ”.

“I went to the sanatorium very distressed and left relieved because they told me it really was nothing serious,” Nara told PrimiciasYa.

What happened to Wanda Nara

In Telenoche, the hematologist Juan José Real (registration 93806) considered that the stomach pain suffered by Wanda, which motivated the medical check-ups, “could be related to the increase in the spleen and white blood cells.”

“This is a bellyache that is added to other symptoms and leukocytosis,” added the doctor. In addition, he explained that the bone marrow puncture that would have been performed on the driver “is a fundamental tool that allows you to put the name and surname of the pathology that one may be suspecting based on the laboratory that was previously done.”

