Two Year Anniversary of the SHEIN X Flagship Incubator Program

SHEIN has so far invested $55 million to help nearly 3,000 emerging fashion talents launch their own fashion collections. The SHEIN X incubator program guides designers through the entire process, from product development to manufacturing, marketing and supply chain logistics. The SHEIN X program also funds the entire production and logistics process, ensuring designers do not have to bear the financial risk or burden of producing and launching their fashion collections.

SHEIN X-Inkubatorprogramm

From just seven designers when the program launched in January 2021, the SHEIN X incubator program has grown to include nearly 3,000 designers and artists from around the world. The SHEIN X program has its own production line, involving dozens of professional manufacturers to produce SHEIN X products. The designers can also benefit from the high-reach SHEIN social media platforms and various marketing activities and resources.

Many SHEIN X designers are also present at SHEIN events such as pop-ups and fashion shows like Paris, giving designers an international stage in the spotlight. In 2023, SHEIN hopes to attract another 1,000 emerging designers and artists from around the world to SHEIN X. Newly inducted SHEIN X designers are offered unique opportunities to collaborate with world-renowned designers, attend exclusive events and travel the world in global exchanges.

SHEIN Pop-Up Store Berlin 2023

There will also be a SHEIN pop-up store in Berlin in 2023. From 24 to 29 March 2023 the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. The following link shows impressions of the SHEIN Pop-Up Store 2022.

SHEIN Pop-Up Store Berlin

Tauentzienstr. 1 (Wittenbergplatz)

10789 Berlin

24. -29.03. 2023 / 10 – 20h

Winner SHEIN X Challenge 2023

SHEIN hosted the SHEIN X Challenge 2023, a design competition for up-and-coming designers, as part of the SHEIN X incubator program. Like last year, the goal is to promote emerging fashion design talent across Europe.

The fashion designers were asked to submit three designs for a complete look, which were judged by a jury as well as by a public vote. A jury of experts then nominated the 3 best designers from the ten finalists determined in this way.

The designer Amy Sala won the competition with the most modern concept and received 10,000 euros. The designer Harry Paredes (2nd place) and the designer Maria Molina (3rd place) will each receive 8,000 euros and the 7 other finalists will receive 5,000 euros:

This slide show requires JavaScript.

The winners also have the opportunity to participate in the next SHEIN X Fashion Show im Juni 2023 in Paris Attend and receive mentoring sessions with professional judges who bring a wealth of industry knowledge to fuel their future career development.

Jury des Designwettbewerbs

The expert jury consists of respected industry insiders and leading designers. They will pass on their expertise, knowledge and advice to support the development of the designers. The jury consists of Adrien Roberts, International Education Director of Accademia Costume & Moda, Italy, Chair of GFWi and International Trustee of the Graduate Fashion Foundation.

As well as the Irish womenswear designer Colin Horgan, whose designs have been worn by the most famous women in the world such as Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. And the French haute couture designer Julien Fournie, who worked under the late Jean-Paul Gaultier at Celine and also designed tour looks for Madonna.

Author: fsb – Photos: PR