Shein and Forever 21: what the new alliance means

Listen to the audio version of the article
The latest addition to the deals of this particularly hot summer for the fashion sector is the one between the ultra-fast fashion (and marketplace) giant Shein and Sparc Group, a joint venture that includes Authentic Brands Group – the group that controls Forever21- and Simon Property Group. The agreement provides for Shein to acquire an approximately one-third stake in Sparc Group and for the latter to become a minority shareholder of Shein.
What the Shein-Sparc Group agreement provides
The partnership involves on the one hand the distribution of Forever 21 branded garments and accessories on the Shein digital platform, which currently serves 150 million users worldwide, and on the other hand gives Shein (which so far has explored the physical dimension of the retail only with pop-up shops in which to sell own-brand garments) the possibility of organizing experiences for one’s own consumers, through the network of Forever 21 stores in the USA, and of offering unprecedented services such as, for example, return items bought online in the shop. “We are thrilled to partner with Shein, as it reflects our shared vision of providing customers with unmatched access to fashion at affordable prices,” said Marc Miller, CEO of Sparc Group. “The powerful combination of Simon’s leadership in physical retail, Authentic’s expertise in developing brands and Shein’s on-demand model will help us grow and make fashion affordable for everyone,” echoed Donald Tang.
Shein’s focuses: reputation and the US market
For the Chinese giant, the deal marks an important step towards a more complex identity than that of the ultra-fast fashion giant that we have tried to describe in this article – for which the company founded by Chris Xu has been and is currently being criticized harshly, both in terms of the environmental impact of production and in terms of intellectual property violations – because the production of garments at an often negligible price is accompanied by the distribution of completely polar opposite brands. Among the brands that have already chosen Shein Us as a sales platform, for example, are Stuart Weitzman and Paul Smith.
According to various rumors (including those released by Reuters in June, later denied by Shein) the company – whose value would exceed 60 billion dollars – is studying the listing on Wall Street and the American market represents the real engine of the boom : according to the data analysis company Bloomberg Second Measure, Shein’s market share in the sales of fast fashion products in the USA would have gone from 12% in 2020 (the year in which the site began its “climb”) to 50% in 2022 Already in 2021, according to Earnest Research, Shein’s app – also in the US – had totaled downloads higher than Amazon’s.
An alliance with one of the historic brands (albeit fast fashion) of the American market could on the one hand decongest the imagination of consumers from the idea of a company ready to flood the market with hundreds of thousands of hyper low cost garments, contributing to further grow – and, through the stores, to increasingly root the brand in the United States.