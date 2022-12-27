Home Entertainment Shen Teng who did not promote Hua Chenyu’s new song was raped by the Internet-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Entertainment

Shen Teng who did not promote Hua Chenyu’s new song was raped by the Internet-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

by admin
Shen Teng who did not promote Hua Chenyu’s new song was raped by the Internet-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Shen Teng who did not promote Hua Chenyu’s new song was violently attacked by the Internet

Hua Chenyu (right) and Shen Teng worked closely together in “Ace Vs Ace”, but because they formed the “Ace Family” together, but because they did not promote Hua Chenyu’s new song, Hua Chenyu’s fans insulted Xiaopinca, white-eyed wolf, and ungrateful. (taken from the Internet)

(Beijing, 27th) Chinese actorShen Tengwith the singerHua ChenyuIt’s all variety shows “ace vs ace“Family members, unexpectedly Shen Teng recently failed to replace Hua ChenyupublicityThe new song was insulted and ungrateful by his fans, and Shen Teng’s fans even took screenshots of many personal attacks, and there were nearly a thousand of them.

Fans thought that Hua Chenyu had helped support Shen Teng’s movie at the beginning, but when it was Hua Chenyu’s turn to promote it, Shen Teng didn’t even repost the Weibo. “, ridiculed that he didn’t have any awards that could be obtained, and was just a small coffee, saying that he was ungrateful and a white-eyed wolf; Shen Teng’s fans were not to be outdone, and bluntly said that the only famous Hua Chenyu in the eyes of passers-by is “We have a child”.

Jia Ling and Guan Xiaotong were also scolded

In fact, Shen Teng was not the only one who was attacked, Jia Ling and Guan Xiaotong, the other two family members of “Ace Vs Ace”, were also angered by some Hua Chenyu fans because they did not come out to help Hua Chenyu promote the new song immediately.

Later, some netizens dug out fans of Hua Chenyu for promoting a new song. As early as 2014, Zheng Peipei, who met Hua Chenyu through “Flowers and Boys”, once promoted his new song, but in her post, she expressed the meaning of “it is Huahua asking her to repost and support”, which caused dissatisfaction among Hua Chenyu’s fans , and then connoted Zheng Peipei in the comments.

See also  Lin Junjie took a photo to celebrate his father's birthday. The father and son have a loving interaction. The picture is warm_Dad_Photo_Netizen

Shen Teng who did not promote Hua Chenyu's new song was violently attacked by the Internet
Jia Ling (second from left) and Guan Xiaotong, the other two family members of “Ace Vs Ace”, could not escape the fate of being sprayed by Hua Chenyu’s fans. (taken from the Internet)
Shen Teng who did not promote Hua Chenyu's new song was violently attacked by the Internet
Shen Teng was suddenly raped by someone on the internet because he didn’t promote Hua Chenyu’s new song. (taken from Weibo)

You may also like

Performing artist Zheng Rong died of illness. He...

“Babylon” releases a photoshoot to recreate the early...

“Puss in Boots 2” released a new trailer...

“New Year’s Eve” PRADA 2023 Chinese New Year...

The movie “Want to See You” Xu Guanghan:...

Rotten Tomatoes Review of Glass Onion: A Knives...

“Knives Out 2” released a new poster and...

This year, the songs you have heard and...

Editor’s Picks: Editor’s Picks 31 Best Shoes of...

In 2022, we still believe in movies-Entertainment-中工网

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy