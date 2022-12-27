Shen Teng who did not promote Hua Chenyu’s new song was violently attacked by the Internet

(Beijing, 27th) Chinese actor with the singer It’s all variety shows “ “Family members, unexpectedly Shen Teng recently failed to replace Hua Chenyu The new song was insulted and ungrateful by his fans, and Shen Teng’s fans even took screenshots of many personal attacks, and there were nearly a thousand of them.

Fans thought that Hua Chenyu had helped support Shen Teng’s movie at the beginning, but when it was Hua Chenyu’s turn to promote it, Shen Teng didn’t even repost the Weibo. “, ridiculed that he didn’t have any awards that could be obtained, and was just a small coffee, saying that he was ungrateful and a white-eyed wolf; Shen Teng’s fans were not to be outdone, and bluntly said that the only famous Hua Chenyu in the eyes of passers-by is “We have a child”.

Jia Ling and Guan Xiaotong were also scolded

In fact, Shen Teng was not the only one who was attacked, Jia Ling and Guan Xiaotong, the other two family members of “Ace Vs Ace”, were also angered by some Hua Chenyu fans because they did not come out to help Hua Chenyu promote the new song immediately.

Later, some netizens dug out fans of Hua Chenyu for promoting a new song. As early as 2014, Zheng Peipei, who met Hua Chenyu through “Flowers and Boys”, once promoted his new song, but in her post, she expressed the meaning of “it is Huahua asking her to repost and support”, which caused dissatisfaction among Hua Chenyu’s fans , and then connoted Zheng Peipei in the comments.