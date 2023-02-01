Home Entertainment Shen Yinhe personally denies rumors of a comeback. He is choosing a script and has not met a good work yet Shen Yinhe | Comeback | Denies_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Shen Yinhe personally denies comeback rumors

Sina Entertainment News Korean female artist Shen Yinhe is rumored to be coming back with a new drama today, Shen Yinhe personally denied this in a telephone interview.

A company named BY4M studio announced today that Shen Yinhe will star in the company’s new drama, but Shen Yinhe’s husband Ji Xiangxu immediately denied it, and Shen Yinhe himself also accepted the media telephone interview shortly afterwards, personally denying the matter. Shen Yinhe said that as long as she encounters a good work, she is willing to come back at any time, but she has never had any contact with BY4M studio, let alone agree to appear in a new drama produced by the company.

A friend of Shen Yinhe revealed that Shen Yinhe has always hoped to have a suitable opportunity to come back. She is currently selecting suitable works from the scripts she has received. Once she is confirmed to come back, she will announce it to the public as soon as possible.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting

