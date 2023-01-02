The American Shen Yun Global Art Troupe from New York arrived in Frankfurt, Germany after Christmas in 2022, and began to stage ten performances in Berlin during the New Year’s Eve, which will kick off Shen Yun’s European tour in 2023.

On the afternoon of December 29, 2022, as soon as the doors of the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany opened to the audience, the audience poured in one after another. The hall was almost packed.

Mainstream audiences were waiting to get in to watch Shen Yun Global Art Troupe’s second performance in Berlin, and the box office was sold out that day. At the end of the performance, many audience members gave a standing ovation and waved their hands to thank the artists, and the actors took the curtain call twice.

The superb skills of Shen Yun dancers amazed the dancing family

On the afternoon of December 29, 2022, Peter Mangelsdorff (the first from the right), the headmaster of the dance school, watched with his daughter, her boyfriend (the first from the left) and friend Erik Heer (the second from the right) the American Shen Yun Global Art Troupe at the Potsdamer Platz Theater in Berlin (Theater am Potsdamer Platz). (Nancy Mcdonnell/The Epoch Times)

“It’s really a great idea, such costumes, such an exquisite sky, it’s very outstanding.” Peter Mangelsdorff said after watching the Shen Yun performance.

Mangelsdorff comes from a dancing family. He is the third generation heir and principal of a famous dance school in Berlin, which was founded in 1886. Mangelsdorff is also the founder and chairman of the Association of Dance Sports Coaches in Berlin.

Mangelsdorff came to the Shen Yun show with his daughter, her boyfriend and friend Erik Heer, who are both in the dance industry. Daughter Cindy Jürgens is a dance teacher and a professional dancer in the national standard Latin and other dance competitions. She has won the German champion of dance events. Her daughter’s boyfriend, Torge Wagner, and friend, Erik Heer, are both professional dancers.

Shen Yun is the world‘s top Chinese classical dance troupe. Mangelsdorff and his team were amazed at the superb skills of Shen Yun dancers.

“I especially love the lightness and technique of the dancers, their synchronicity and this tension of color,” says Mangelsdorff.

Wagner also praised, “We were very surprised by the (control) ability of the dancer’s body. For me personally, this impressed me the most, so I am really happy to sit here and watch it all.”

Jürgens added, “I also feel that she (Shen Yun) is very beautiful, completely different from European dances, and Asian dances are also different, very beautiful.”

Wagner also admired Shen Yun’s sky screen design, “(The sky screen) is really interesting, first of all, the timing is so precise, and the coordination with the actors is seamless.”

Speaking of Shen Yun Orchestra, which combines the essence of Eastern and Western music, Mangelsdorff said bluntly, “The music is very beautiful. I like this kind of Asian music, or Chinese music.”

In the end, they all said in unison that they would “definitely” recommend Shen Yun to others. Wagner explained, “I think this is very important to everyone, especially the political or social background conveyed by the show. I think it is very important and has the significance of the times, and it should attract people’s attention.”

On the afternoon of December 29, 2022, writer Rainer Fassnacht and owner of the international sales agency Sylvie Delègue watched a performance by the American Shen Yun Global Art Troupe at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, the capital of Germany. (Nancy Mcdonnell/The Epoch Times)

Writer Rainer Fassnacht said pleasantly after watching this Shen Yun performance, “It’s so brilliant, it’s really extraordinary!”

Fassnacht has written numerous articles for the Austrian Economic Center and worked as a manager at an international bank before becoming a writer.

He appreciates the belief and moral information conveyed by Shen Yun very much, “It is very good to connect my own culture with this thread, from ancient times to modern times. The reason why there are crises, wars or conflicts is Because some people have lost their morality. From this point of view, this is an eternal topic.”

Fassnacht appreciates the design of the sky and the music of Shen Yun very much, and praised the design of the sky as “first-class”, “(The actors) come from the sky, or return to the sky, it is really outstanding. The connection skills are great, and the creativity is first-rate!”

Also, Shen Yun’s music has a beautiful melody, which left a deep impression on him, “That kind of melody is very different, I think it’s wonderful.”

Shen Yun musicians’ interpretation of music also conquered him. Speaking of the erhu solo, Fassnacht praised the erhu performer for being very good. “Such rich expressiveness is really amazing!”

Fassnacht praised Shen Yun’s unique production and arrangement, “Even if you don’t know (the background of the story) beforehand, you can understand it very well. Everyone can understand it, even people who have never been engaged in (Chinese culture) research. , everyone can understand.”

Sylvie Delègue is the owner of an international sales agency company. She likes the divine connotation and traditional value conveyed by Shen Yun, as well as the perfection of art.

“In the past, artists, such as painters, they could achieve divine perfection by practicing themselves. For example, Bach, he was an outstanding composer and created excellent music. He believed in God very much, always pursued perfection, and hoped to achieve perfection. Compared with today’s society, artists always talk about themselves and are obsessed with themselves.” She gave an example.

She believes that “there is a lack of divinity in today’s society”, which is the premise of perfect art. But now, this kind of artistic perfection achieved because of worshiping God, today she sees it in Shen Yun.

On the afternoon of December 29, 2022, Elena Seib, the legal counsel of a real estate company, watched a performance by the American Shen Yun Global Art Troupe at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, the capital of Germany. (NTD Times)

Elena Seib works as a legal advisor for a real estate services, consulting and investment management company. Seib said, “I think the performance is extremely brilliant, really! It includes dance, music, and singing. It is very peaceful and spectacular. The costumes are gorgeous and radiant. It fully highlights the brilliance of Chinese culture. It is really amazing. Brilliant.”

Watching the show makes her feel refreshed, which is her biggest gain.

“The biggest thing I have learned from watching the show is that God is always in our hearts, this kind of kindness, this kind of joy, and this kind of love is in our hearts, in the hearts of each of us. Whether to release these is entirely up to us .”

Seib continued, “The show tells us that we should open our hearts to share this kind of love and kindness with others, then nature or other people will feel it, and they will open their hearts to us. Only in this way, people can live peacefully.”

Seib said that living in a digital age, everyone has a mobile phone, but the relationship between people has been ignored. Therefore, she believes that the values ​​interpreted by Shen Yun are worth thinking about.

“Each of us is worth more than we show. Because everyone is different, and everyone is multifaceted. I think it is important to respect other people’s personality, just like respecting ourselves. And love other people ’” she said. “The more love we share with other people, the better (society) will be, and the more we can hope to keep that value in society and not let it go away.”

She is delighted by Shen Yun’s rich programs, and she feels that Shen Yun can move every audience.

“I must say that each show evokes different emotions, depending on the dance. Some dances are humorous, others sad, and others political. The performances of young artists bring a Joy, I would say, no one can remain indifferent to a show like this,” she said.

In the end, Seib concluded, “(Shen Yun is) definitely worth watching, it’s dreamlike and fantastic.”

The 2022-2023 Shen Yun performance season is the earliest year for Shen Yun Performing Arts in Europe. It debuted in Berlin on December 28. Until May next year, Shen Yun will perform nearly 30 performances in five cities in Germany. Due to the high demand for tickets for Shen Yun performances, the organizers have decided to open more seats for sale in theaters in some cities to meet audience demand.

