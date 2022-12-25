[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xue Mingzhu in San Jose) The world-renowned Shen Yun performance will come to San Jose, San Francisco Bay Area on Boxing Day (December 26), officially opening 2023 Season of the annual world tour in Northern California.

Founded in 2006, Shen Yun Performing Arts is from New York. It is the world‘s leading Chinese classical dance troupe. It has developed rapidly in the past 17 years, from one troupe to eight troupes. Each troupe has a top-level orchestra that combines Chinese and Western styles. Shen Yun tours in about 150 cities every year. From Tokyo to Paris, from Sydney to New York, Shen Yun’s live performances have won praises from countless audiences all over the world.

In order to facilitate Chinese people’s in-depth understanding of traditional Chinese culture, Shen Yun opened a 30% discounted ticket price to mainland Chinese for the first time, only for tickets of $100 and below. This offer is currently limited to shows in the California and Boston areas.

Like Shen Yun fans all over the world, the Chinese in the Bay Area of ​​California are also looking forward to it. Ms. Cheng from San Francisco talked about Shen Yun, and she shed tears, “The orthodox Chinese civilization displayed by Shen Yun penetrates to the bottom of my heart, to the depths of my soul. The feeling is like awakening the memory deep in my life and blood. I am inexplicably moved. .”

She said that she watched Shen Yun every year, and was deeply moved every year. “I especially love the last show. The Creator saves mankind at the time of crisis. Looking at the current mainland, many of my family members are in the mainland. From the lockdown of the epidemic to the full release of the epidemic, the Chinese people have a dead end. This What kind of dark moment is it, the land of China is pitch black, and there is endless suffering. But when I think of the scene of the Creator, I feel (have) infinite hope, and my heart is full of light and warmth.”

“Shen Yun is the grace of the creator! I am very grateful to Shen Yun and the creator.” Ms. Zheng said with joy.

Mr. Lan Shu, the Chinese cultural consultant of the Asia Art Foundation, said that the orthodox culture in the world, regardless of Eastern or Western culture, is a culture passed down by gods. Therefore, when people from all over the world watch Shen Yun, they will have deep feelings and a sense of cultural identity. The current Chinese culture is actually the CCP’s atheistic “party culture”, which is anti-human and anti-god, and is incompatible with the orthodox culture and civilization of the world. Therefore, if people want to understand the real traditional Chinese culture, they can only watch Shen Yun. Shen Yun is popular all over the world. It has grown from one troupe to eight troupes, and tours the world for more than 700 performances every year. This number alone can show how much Shen Yun is loved by people all over the world.

Shen Yun’s 2023 tour will cover more than 20 countries and more than 180 cities on five continents, making it the largest in history.

In the greater San Francisco area, starting on December 26, Shen Yun Performing Arts will perform in San Jose, San Francisco, Berkeley, Folsom, Fresno, Modesto, Sacramento Sacramento and other 7 cities for performances.

Ways to buy discount tickets: You can get discounts by speaking Mandarin Chinese when buying tickets on the hotline. (Hotline number: 888-874-6938 (tel: 888-874-6938)) This discount is not available for theater and online ticket purchases. ◇

Responsible editor: He Jian#