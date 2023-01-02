[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by The Epoch Times Berlin Press Station, Germany) 91-year-old Günther Schulz said excitedly, “I feel very happy. I have no regrets to see such a beautiful performance in my lifetime. Former dancer Anastasia Morenko said, “I can’t find words to describe it. I want to learn their skills and never forget them for the rest of my life.” exclamation.

At the beginning of the new year in 2023, Shen Yun Global Art Troupe will perform its fifth performance of this season in Germany at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin.

The audience expressed their appreciation for each program with thunderous applause. In the men’s and women’s classical dance programs, when all the dancers on the stage performed the difficult movement of “stool up to the sky” neatly, the audience began to applaud warmly without waiting for the end of the dance. This is a rare scene in German theaters.

At the end of the performance, the heat of the theater reached its peak, and the audience stood up and applauded, waving to the artists on the stage who took the curtain call, and the applause and cheers converged into a movement of thanks. The artists gave three curtain calls to repay the enthusiasm of the audience.

General Manager of the Airport: Shen Yun allows people to regain the value worth protecting

“Shen Yun’s performance is really beautiful. She has bright and gorgeous colors, and we all like it.” Peter Schwarz, general manager of the airport, said happily. “I especially like the colors, costumes and sky in the performance.”

Schwarz, a pilot by training, is partner and managing director of Eisenhüttenstadt Airport. In addition to private flights within Europe for advanced clients, the airport also offers charter flights and private pilot license training. His wife Regina is an accountant at the airport. When the couple saw Shen Yun commercials on the Internet, they were deeply attracted and immediately decided to buy tickets to watch. The performance moved them deeply.

They are very happy to learn about traditional Chinese culture through Shen Yun. Regina said, “I was deeply impressed by the culture presented in the show. It is a culture different from Germany, which is very attractive. We are very happy to know this culture.” Schwarz also smiled and nodded in agreement with his wife, “I agree with Mrs. It’s a very beautiful culture.”

Talking about the value carried by traditional culture, Regina shared her views.

“These traditions were once owned by Westerners. There may be some differences between Western countries and Eastern countries, but the recognized values ​​are the same. These values ​​must be practiced and followed by us.” Regina said worriedly, “In today’s world, more than It’s China, America, the whole world that has this huge problem, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

During the Shen Yun performance, many audience members were moved to tears. Regina said, “You can see from the audience’s reaction that they care about this topic. For many people, this is what they want to ask for and should be at the center of their lives in these difficult times.”

Schwarz believes that Shen Yun brings enlightenment. “Shen Yun brings us a kind of enlightenment, which inspires people to think,” Schwarz said, which is “especially important” in today’s world, “because it makes people sober, so that people can finally find the value worth protecting.”

Former dancer: The skills of Shen Yun dancers are at the highest level

Anastasia Morenko is from Ukraine and was originally a professional dancer. She has many years of dancing experience and has performed on stage in Germany many times. She admired Shen Yun and wanted to appreciate Chinese dances. “They are really outstanding, their skills are superb, and they are the highest level I have ever seen.”

Walking out of the show, Morenko was still immersed in the beauty he felt just now. She said that she learned a lot from Shen Yun, a lot. “From the very beginning, I had a lot in my mind, those (difficult) skills, such as how to do the dance moves from one pose to another.”

As a dancer, she said, “I can understand these, but I can’t express them. I saw the facial expressions of each actor, and they were very involved in the story they performed, showing these to the audience and making them understand. They showed a variety of emotions (of the characters), a lot of emotion, it was just amazing.”

She bluntly said, “I can’t describe it. Everyone should come and see it for themselves and experience it for themselves.”

She was impressed by the superb skills of Shen Yun performers, “They are really outstanding dancers. They must have put in a lot of sweat and time. They are amazing. I can’t find words to describe them. They did a great job. I want to learn from them A skill that will never be forgotten.”

Morenko also praised Shen Yun’s symphony orchestra, “The orchestra is simply amazing, the music is incomparably beautiful and magical, and the dance moves and music match very well, seamlessly. (The performance) attracts people firmly from the beginning to the end.”

Financial Director of Multinational Corporation: Everything about Shen Yun is too perfect

“The performance was very beautiful. As a dance group, they really formed a whole, coordinated with each other, and the dance was perfectly synchronized, which left a deep impression on me.” Pascal Dupouy, the financial director of the multinational company, said happily.

Pascal Dupouy is the regional administrative and financial director of a giant French construction company with 200,000 employees, operations in 81 countries and a turnover of 37 billion euros in 2021. Dupouy said that he had been looking forward to watching Shen Yun for a long time, and today his dream finally came true.

“I’ve seen other performances, but they can’t be compared with Shen Yun. From dance to costumes to music, Shen Yun is so perfect! Everything is perfect! Perfect! Perfect!” It is enough to express the perfection of Shen Yun’s performance. He said that it is the best thing to start the new year with watching Shen Yun.

Editor in charge: Wang Yixiao