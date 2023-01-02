[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 03, 2023]On January 2, Shen Yun New York Troupe arrived in London and will perform 11 performances in four cities in the UK in January. Organizers expect the show to be sold out. Fans at the scene: “Shen Yun! Shen Yun! I love you!”

Shen Yun artists were warmly welcomed by fans at the airport, and everyone looked forward to Shen Yun’s performance of traditional Chinese culture.

Shen Yun dancer Michelle Lian: “(Shen Yun shows) the Chinese culture that has been passed down for five thousand years, not the culture created by the Chinese Communist Party. This is particularly meaningful to me, because as a Chinese, I think that this It’s very important to keep the tradition alive.”

Shen Yun dancer Yuting Huang: “What they (Western audiences) see is dance, even if there is no language barrier, they can actually understand the content of the story and the meaning behind the story.”

Shen Yun harp performer Hirley Guo: “The Shen Yun Orchestra is special because she combines Eastern and Western traditional music in a perfect way, so the audience hears unique music.”

The artists said that their common belief in Falun Dafa’s “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” made their performances flawless.

Shen Yun dancer David Xiao: “When dancing with everyone, it is not for self or to show ourselves, but as a whole, how we convey information to the audience.”

Shen Yun harpist Shirley Guo: “We all come here for one purpose, which is to bring beauty to mankind, bring more faith, and touch people’s hearts.”

Shen Yun New York Troupe: “British Here We Come!”

The American Shen Yun New York Troupe will start its performance in the UK in Woking on January 4th, and then will go to Birmingham, the second largest city in the UK, Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, and Oxford, where the world‘s top universities are located, for a total of 11 performances show.

(For more information, please click Shen Yun Official Website Booking Information)

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Liang Dong reports from London, UK