[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 03, 2023]On January 2, the American Shen Yun New York Troupe arrived in London, England. In January, they will span nearly the entire UK with 11 shows in four cities. According to the organizer of the Shen Yun performance, it is expected that the venue will be full.

Fans at the scene: “Shen Yun! Shen Yun! I love you!”

Shen Yun artists were warmly welcomed by fans at the airport, and everyone looked forward to Shen Yun’s performance of traditional Chinese culture.

Shen Yun dancer Michelle Lian: “(Shen Yun shows) the Chinese culture that has been passed down for five thousand years, not the culture created by the Chinese Communist Party. This is particularly meaningful to me, because as a Chinese, I think that this It’s very important to keep the tradition alive.”

Shen Yun dancer Yuting Huang: “What they (Western audiences) see is dance, even if there is no language barrier, they can actually understand the content of the story and the meaning behind the story.”

Shen Yun harpist Shirley Guo: “The Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra is special because it combines Eastern and Western traditional music in a perfect way, so the audience hears unique music.”

The artists said that the common belief in Falun Dafa – “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” made their performances flawless.

Shen Yun dancer David Xiao: “When you dance with everyone, it’s not about yourself or showing yourself, but how we convey information to the audience as a whole. I think the audience can see this on the stage because we send out The energy is very pure.”

Shen Yun dancer Michelle Lian: “We will meditate together between performances to replenish our body’s energy and relax our body and mind. This is very helpful for our performance.”

Shen Yun dancer Yuting Huang: “We will take care of each other and take care of each other, which is why our dances can be very neat and coordinated when we cooperate with each other. The overall effect conveyed to the audience is very good and very Round.”

Shen Yun harpist Shirley Guo: “We all come here for one purpose, which is to bring beauty to mankind, to bring more faith to mankind, and to touch people’s hearts.”

The fans who welcomed Shen Yun artists were very moved.

Shen Yun fan Jessica Gao: “When I get very close to Shen Yun artists, I can feel their softness and peace, and I feel that I am moved by that field.”

Shen Yun fan Jack Sun: “It’s hard to find such a pure show in China, especially in today’s society where people may increasingly ignore traditional values, but Shen Yun gives us hope.”

Shen Yun New York Troupe: “British Here We Come!”

The American Shen Yun New York Troupe will start its performance in the UK in Woking on January 4th, and then will go to Birmingham, the second largest city in the UK, Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, and Oxford, where the world‘s top universities are located, for a total of 11 performances show.

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Liang Dong reports from London, UK