[Shen Yun Early Programs]Silk Dance Flying Flowers (produced in 2015) | Shen Yun Works | The Epoch Times

8
Welcome to learn more:
[The Epoch Times, April 27, 2023]
Blue sky and green grass, white snow and red plums, swirling handkerchiefs, like spring flowers blooming at the fingertips. The girls came to us with the spring with full smiles.
Appreciate the complete work: https://ept.ms/HandkerchiefBlossoms2015
Welcome to learn more:
Clean World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/zh-TW/channel/uKDuVZFTkSNei
IG: https://www.instagram.com/shenyunworks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShenYunZuoPin
Twitter:https://twitter.com/sycreations_ch
Editor in charge: Li Yue
Browse the Epoch Times website
Donate to The Epoch Times, everyone has a ‘good reward’