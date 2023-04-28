Home » [Shen Yun Early Programs]Silk Dance Flying Flowers (produced in 2015) | Shen Yun Works | The Epoch Times
Entertainment

by admin
[The Epoch Times, April 27, 2023]

Blue sky and green grass, white snow and red plums, swirling handkerchiefs, like spring flowers blooming at the fingertips. The girls came to us with the spring with full smiles.

Appreciate the complete work: https://ept.ms/HandkerchiefBlossoms2015

Editor in charge: Li Yue

Labels: Shen Yun’s early programs, Silk Dance, Flying Flowers, Shen Yun’s works
