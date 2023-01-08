[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 08, 2023]On the afternoon of January 7, 2023, the second performance of Shen Yun International Art Troupe in Dallas was sold out. The audience was moved to tears, saying that this is a dialogue between art and soul, and it is definitely worth watching.

Mark Woodward, director of the consulting management company: “I like it very much. Among the poems, I especially love Chinese poems and ancient poems. There was a program that said that they were writing poems at night, but the last sentence could not be written. I like that program. I also appreciate dance and poetry. music.”

Interior designer Julie Woodward: “As a designer, I think Shen Yun’s costumes are peerless. But I also like the sky curtain, which fits seamlessly with the dance. I think it’s amazing.”

Mark Woodward: “Yeah, brilliantly conceived and brilliantly done.”

Mark Woodward: “I like Shen Yun Orchestra, it’s very good. I can play the flute. Shen Yun’s music is very rich, but it’s very beautiful. I really appreciate it.”

Shen Yun is like a dialogue between art and soul, and the stories of traditional Chinese culture and beliefs described in it moved the audience to tears.

Julie Woodward: “I am going on a business trip to China, and I like Chinese culture. I think the performance is majestic and magnificent, and it inspires the soul and is deeply moving. Especially the shows that are currently happening in China.”

Julie Woodward: “Chinese culture has a long history, and many qualities of Chinese people are admirable. But now due to the suppression of the CCP, many traditions have been lost, so to speak. People don’t understand, I really feel the true heart of Chinese people is on stage The life they yearn for is shown in the world, not what people think it is now.”

Mark Woodward: “Shen Yun is definitely worth watching, as she said, it is inspiring.”

Julie Woodward: “Come to the show with an open heart and let the art talk to your soul.”

(For more information, please click Shen Yun Official Website Booking Information)

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter station in Dallas to interview and report