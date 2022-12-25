[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 26, 2022]During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the world-renowned Shen Yun Performing Arts will come to Texas again and start a tour of 36 performances in 8 cities in Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott specially sent a welcome letter, wishing the new season of Shen Yun a complete success. The mayor of Houston also presented Shen Yun with a commendation.

Governor Abbott wrote in the welcome letter: As the governor of Texas, I am very pleased to welcome Shen Yun Performing Arts to Texas at the beginning of Shen Yun’s global tour in 2023.

Shen Yun, which means “the beauty of the dancing gods,” showcases traditional Chinese music, costumes, dance and stage design, offering contemporary audiences a window into antiquity by evoking the beauty and mystery of ancient China.

In 2023, Texans from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast will have the opportunity to participate in this celebration, and I have every confidence that these shows will touch the hearts and minds of people throughout the Lone Star State. At this moment, I applaud Shen Yun’s dancers, musicians, directors, organizers, and volunteers—without whom, this precious tradition would not be possible to reproduce.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott joins me in sending my best wishes for a successful new season.

Shen Yun’s first stop in Texas is Houston. From December 26 to January 2, there will be 10 performances in 8 days. For this reason, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner awarded Shen Yun , and declared December 26, 2022 to January 2, 2023 as “Shen Yun Performing Arts Week”.

Comprehensive report by Li Xin, reporter from NTDTV