Shen Yun Milan continues to sell out the mainstream: the spirit is sublimated | Shen Yun Performing Arts | Teatro Archimbodi, Milan, Italy | Shen Yun Performers

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 30, 2023]On the afternoon of April 29, celebrities gathered at the Teatro Arcimbodi in Milan, Italy. The American Shen Yun New York Troupe held its fifth show here, and it was also the fifth consecutive show that was sold out. The audience was amazed as if they had traveled to a beautiful world like heaven, and their spirits were sublimated.

Nadia Broggi, director of purchasing: “Shen Yun is wonderful and magnificent. I really like the choreography of the dance, the costumes of the actors, and everything about them. I seem to see angels flying. It’s so beautiful.”

Columbia professor Sonia Pinera: “What impresses me the most is the dance, the costumes, and the way it takes you back in time, in a way that lets you experience reality.”

Nadia Broggi: “I seem to have traveled to another world.”

Nadia Broggi: “A place as beautiful as heaven.”

In addition to the outstanding artistic attainments, the profound connotations contained in Shen Yun also amazed the audience.

Doctor Alvigini Sara: “I like Shen Yun very much. Most importantly, I appreciate Shen Yun’s successful use of art to express criticism of contemporary society, and also successfully convey a sense of tranquility and peace, providing a way to enter the inner light. entrance, and continue to unite all with hope and cohesion. And that is perhaps what is lacking in (society) today.”

Alvigini Sara: “I like Shen Yun singers very much. The most important thing is that the singers express very far-sighted ideas, very straightforward, and go straight to the crux of the problem.”

The audience expressed that Shen Yun was full of energy and lifted their spirits.

Nadia Broggi: “I feel a lot of positive energy.”

Alvigini Sara: “[The performance has inspired me]it has brightened my heart, refreshed my spirits, and enhanced my positive attitude and empathy for others, which I am already trying to improve. And this in In my opinion, it’s also inspiring the next person. If you do something for others out of empathy, then in my opinion, you are also inspiring others. So I take a hope from this, is to let the heart get Calm and let the spirit lift.”

New Tang Dynasty Television Italian reporter stationed in Milan to interview and report