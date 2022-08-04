The original authorized adaptation of “Wind in Luoyang”, the full-video interactive video work “Shendu Bad Detective”, is online today! Handheld Luoyang Tour is now open! !

Authorized adaptation of “The Wind Rises in Luoyang”

In the ninth year of Changsheng, a generation of female saints ascended the throne and proclaimed the emperor, changed the country’s name to Zhou, and set the capital in Luoyang. The old forces secretly organized the “Spring and Autumn Dao” to wait for an opportunity to counterattack, and the imperial court established a “lianfang” to deal with it.

You will be transformed into an antique shop owner in a bad well in Luoyang, proficient in antiques and jades, and good at Qimen Dunjia. Of course! The bad handsome unexpectedly died, and your good brother An Qi was involved in it. You will start a thrilling and comedic detective journey through plot selection, clue search, and organization puzzle solving! Bad handsome died unexpectedly, bad well is in chaos, can you find the real murderer? Your good brother Anqi is involved, can you help him out of the crisis? The mysterious organization “Spring and Autumn Dao” has encroached on bad wells. Is there a bigger conspiracy? The bad wells are full of fog, and what you have to do is not only to solve the mystery, but also to survive.

Ingeniously break the mechanism puzzles, features, thinking and deduction

In the process of investigating the case, you will inevitably encounter multiple tests such as traps, organs, and puzzles, as well as QTE challenges that require quick responses. If you fail, the consequences will be unimaginable; the overall plot is mind-blowing and there are murderous intentions everywhere, only the Only by using wisdom can you deduce a way of life among multiple choices and escape!

When you arrive at the crime scene, you will search for evidence and collect clues. When there are enough clues, the “thinking” mode will be turned on, and the case will be sorted into a map of the case in the mind: starting from each known clue, select useful clues and analyze and extend the clues. Layer by layer, and then find out their hidden commonalities, and finally connect them into a network, come to the seemingly impossible but interlocking truth, and restore the original appearance of the case!

It’s irrational for little people to explore mysterious cases

When you leave the bad well, enter Luoyang, the capital of God, and join the court’s intelligence organization “Lianfang”! On a bigger stage, can you continue your case-solving legend?

When you feel the prosperous and prosperous world of Luoyang, the capital of the gods, there are not only the peony with the most beautiful and fragrant beauty in the world, but also the charming and charming beauties. There are not only eight treasures and jade foods with endless aftertastes, but also strange people and strange things beyond common sense. Have you found that there is a huge undercurrent surging?

The Jiangnan Hundred Opera Troupe, who was invited by the Minister of Wei to Luoyang to perform for the saint’s birthday banquet, each has their own magical skills and their own secrets. Can you reveal these secrets? Is there any connection between Baixi Troupe and “Spring and Autumn Road”? What kind of story will happen between you and the Jiangnan Hundred Opera Troupe?

The Android version is online today

The full video costume detective interactive video work “Shendu Bad Detective” Android version is online today!

