Shenyin’s Text Adventure “Red and Lamp Both Have Strange Collection” Announces Release Date and Pre-Order Start

Shenyin, a renowned game development company, has just announced the release date and pre-order start for their highly anticipated text adventure game, “Red and Lamp Both Have Strange Collection”. Fans of Japanese-style fantasies are in for a treat as this game promises to take players on an epic adventure unlike any other.

The Nintendo Switch™ and Steam versions of “Red and Lamp Both Have Strange Collection” are set to hit the shelves on February 29, 2024. HuneX Co., Ltd., the publisher behind the game, is excited to bring this mysterious text adventure to gamers around the world.

The game, which is a part of the “HaccaWorks*” franchise, revolves around the friendship between Yu, a boy raised in a shrine, and a group of monsters. Set in a modern Japanese backdrop, players will delve into an intriguing storyline and uncover the secrets of the shrine.

“Red and Lamp Both Have Strange Collection” is the second PC game released by HaccaWorks*, a doujin industry company. With over 10 volumes of comics, novels, TV series CDs, and other works, the franchise has garnered a dedicated fan base. The game is based on the content of the PSP version and features convenient gameplay for both Nintendo Switch™ and Steam users.

Exciting new features have been added to enhance the gaming experience. Players can look forward to a digital illustration collection, support for multiple languages (Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese), and an upgraded user interface.

The story centers around Yu, a young man born and raised in a mountain shrine near Konghuan City. When he ventures outside the shrine for the first time during a winter temple fair, he encounters two extraordinary teenagers. Back at the shrine, Yu shares this incredible experience with the shrine’s owner, setting in motion a series of fateful events.

The game boasts a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique personalities. From the lazy yet curious By, voiced by Tachibana Shinnosuke, to the straightforward and strong-willed Black Fox, voiced by Kei Shindo, players will embark on a thrilling journey with these captivating individuals.

Other supporting characters include Togo Tsubaki, voiced by Mizushima Daizu, a responsible and caring classmate of Yu, and Qiu Liang from far and near, voiced by Takahiro Sakurai, a fellow student who harbors suspicions about Yu’s true identity. The enigmatic Sagano, voiced by Kosuke Toriumi, and Mr., voiced by Keno Horiuchi, the chief god of Konghuan Shrine, add an air of mystery to the game. Lastly, Life, voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro, a mountain god with a childlike personality, rounds out the engaging cast.

The text adventure game, “Red and Lamp Both Have Strange Collection,” is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. Scheduled to release on February 29, 2024, on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam platforms, this game promises to deliver a captivating and immersive gaming experience. More information and pre-order details can be found on the official website at https://dramaticcreate.com/akaaka/zh-cn/.

