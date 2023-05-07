SHEOGORATH – Winterhold

SHEOGORATH

(Melodic Black Metal | Death Metal) Label: Art Gates Records

Format: (EP)

Release: 27.01.2023

Die Melodic Blackies von SHEOGORATH are a really hard-working duo. The two Viennese have delivered three decent albums since 2017 and are now following up with the EP “Winterhold”. And this release can easily keep up the level.

The very mature compositions are playful, melodic, but also intricate and complex and show a band that has evolved. Patrick and Matej consistently go their own way and created four exciting and intense tracks that don’t linger stubbornly in Black Metal. So there are enough Death Metal parts, Thrashy parts, some Groove Metal and more virtuosic parts. And yet it works surprisingly well in the hand, or rather in the ear.

It may be that this combo could have done with a slightly heavier production, but since they still see themselves as rooted in Black Metal, the target group probably doesn’t care, and that’s what it should be with such strong material. Especially the title track has done it to me, because it rushes forward, thrashes away well and yet also offers numerous details, a grandiose solo, polyphonic shouts that make me CHILDREN OF BODOMs “Hatecrew Deathroll” and just a strong drive.

Of course, the classic BM trademarks such as blast beats and typical genre melodies shouldn’t be missing either, but they sound more like fan service here than as a real stylistic element. And I definitely mean that as a compliment! A real hit, because I definitely want to hear it live soon! There is a contrast program in the form of “Embers”, which focuses more on epic and drama in more than eight minutes, which is also underlined by female vocals. There is also a quiet interlude and numerous changes in tempo and mood.

Speaking of contrast: the final 90 seconds aren’t for the faint of heart from Trve-BM, but they’re fun and show that the band does have a sense of humor, that much can be said.

So these two songs should stand for this EP, because the rest of the material is somewhere between the genres or at least uses some of them. Now all that’s missing is a long player of this quality – I wouldn’t be angry about a fatter production – and there shouldn’t be much standing in the way of a breakthrough!

Tracklist „Winterhold“:

1. Dremora Lord

2. Deemed To Be

3. Winterhold

4. Embers

5. She-O-Go-Rath

Total playing time: 24:40

