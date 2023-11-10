Sherpa – Land of Corals – Album Review

Sherpa – Land of Corals

Origin: Italy

Release: 10.11.2023

Label: Subsound Records

Duration: 39:47

Genre: Psychedelic Rock / Shoegaze / Post Rock

It had been some time now Sherpa, the project of the two Italian multi-instrumentalists Matteo Dossena and Franz Cardone. In general, the two approach their projects calmly.

After all, we have been around since 1997 and are co-creating Land of Corals the third album now. At this point it had been four years since their appearance on the Roadburn Festival worked, but now it’s finished. Thanks to Subsound Records There are beautiful vinyl editions or a nice, compact CD digipak.

So much for the outside. In terms of content, there is an elusive mix of different styles of progressive rock music to digest. Psychedelic, electronically alienated sounds complement almost Britpop-like melodies with repetitive guitar fragments. Behind it lies a carpet full of oriental-looking keyboard surfaces. The hypnotic effect of what is on offer should by no means be underestimated; in fact, it is one of the main features of Land of Corals.

If I see the album as a new one Radiohead If I imagine a work in the style of Kid A, it would seem quite logical to me, at least on the first listen. Plus another shot Tomorrow Never Knowsand you’re at least in tune with the sound High Walls arrived, like you HERE can determine. Thematically, death is dealt with as part of a cycle using the example of a coral reef, whose minerals and remains form the basis for new structures and can therefore be viewed as part of life.

A philosophical post rock work about the circle of life

That sounds very melancholic, and so are the six songs. Nevertheless, or perhaps because of this, they show great depth and richness. They combine huge doom guitar riffs like in Priest of Corals with delicate electronics with unreal singing like in Arousal. In Coward / Pilgrimage To The Sun you dare to try industrial sounds. The final one Path/Mud/Barn is again very catchy and contains these Britpop-like melodies without being overly suggestive to the listener.

The wait was worth it, at least for those who Sherpa already knew and learned to appreciate. All the others are allowed to come Land of Corals Get to know a modern and rich album in the post rock / psychedelic spectrum that doesn’t shy away from beautiful but intelligent harmonies.

Conclusion

A lot of time means in things Land of Corals good thing too. Sherpa have made excellent use of the long songwriting time and present a well thought-out and attractively played masterpiece. 10 / 10

Line Up

Matteo Dossena – guitar, vocals, songwriting

Franz Cardone – Bass, Synthesizer

Tracklist

01. Silt

02. High Walls

03. Priest Of Corals

04. Arousal

05. Coward / Pilgrimage To The Sun

06. Path/Mud/Barn

