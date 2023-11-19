Sheynnis Palacios Makes History as First Central American to Win Miss Universe

Sheynnis Palacios, representative of Nicaragua, made history this Saturday by becoming the first Central American to win the Miss Universe contest. The 72nd edition of the pageant, held in El Salvador, for the first time included married, plus-size contestants and two transgender women. Palacios emerged victorious among 84 contestants who participated in preliminary competitions in swimsuits, evening dresses, and traditional attire.

The Nicaraguan highlighted the importance of equal pay for women during the final question from the jury, stating that women should have the opportunity to work in any area. The pageant took place at the recently renovated “Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium, in the western sector of the capital of El Salvador, with the attendance of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

At 23 years old, Palacios received the crown and sash from her American predecessor, R’Bonney Gabriel, and was announced the winner ahead of the representatives of Thailand and Australia. Born on May 30, 2000, Palacios is a graduate in social communication from the Jesuit Universidad Centroamericana (UCA) and is known for her work as the host and presenter of the program “Understand Your Mind,” a social project focused on mental health.

In addition to her recent Miss Universe victory, Palacios previously won the Miss Teen Nicaragua pageant in 2016 and achieved a Top 10 placement at Miss Teen Universe 2017. She also competed in Miss World Nicaragua in 2020, where she claimed the crown. Despite the cancellation of the Miss World contest in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palacios represented Nicaragua in the 2022 edition held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she was among the top 40 contestants.

The organizers announced during the gala that the next edition of Miss Universe will be held in Mexico. With information from agencies, Sheynnis Palacios’ historic win has made headlines globally, marking a significant moment for Central America and the pageant community.