Since the three consumption upgrades, people’s values ​​and life concepts have undergone great changes, and more and more attention has been paid to the quality of life, and home life has become an important carrier and direct presenter of quality life. With the rise of young consumer groups, the diversification and upgrading of consumption channels, the competition in the home textile market has become increasingly fierce, and many new consumer brands have sprung up, but it is difficult to gain a firm foothold due to the lack of brand strength, which is short-lived.

With such fierce competition,15 years of reputation home life brand[Shihuali | Time is here]innovation and upgrading, upstream, self-declared brand intellectual property rights.

It was not too long ago,The “15th Anniversary” celebration held by Shihuali brand came to a successful conclusion at Chengdu Global Center Hotel.

Create a new chapter of development, 15 years of word-of-mouth brand rejuvenation

As a 15-year-old brand, Shihuali has up to 3,000 offline stores. When the new consumption upgrade is approaching, Shihuali takes the lead in making strategic transformation, enhancing the company’s competitiveness, and is committed to improving the quality of consumers’ home life.

Shihuali focuses on layout“One-stop solution for household needs”It is mainly engaged in decorative fabrics, fabrics, woven fabrics, chenille fabrics, textile labels, textile wall hangings, felts, household daily textiles, textile handkerchiefs, household pet blankets and other home life full categories of products, brand stores Involving more than 100,000 SKU product combinations.

Shihuali has been in a relatively good position in the industry for many years, which is inseparable from its continuous pursuit of quality. The scale of its own factory is huge, with advanced independent research and development machines and production processes, and every production process strives to be exquisite to ensure that every product is of high quality.

The birth of high-quality home life is also inseparable from the multiple blessings of the industrial chain and ecosystem. By exploring new technologies and building new retail, Shihuali has established a perfect selection team to connect with high-quality home textiles, department stores, clothing and underwear. Factory, all categories are preferred, new products are launched frequently, and online retail and offline stores are opened at the same time, so that the store has a complete range of products and new products are always available.

Focus on brand upgrading, promote new retail, and actively adapt to changes in the new era

In the 1980s, during the reform and opening up, the manufacturing industry was still in the alternation of “old” and “new”. At this time, the home furnishing, home textiles, apparel and other industries were still mixed, with uneven product quality, weak brand awareness, and relative development. Confused. It was not until the late 2000s that the “brand” awareness was initially established.

From 2001 to 2008, it entered the second Internet wave. At this time, the Internet has begun to develop rapidly, and consumers have paid more attention to “information”, “brand” and “quality”.

Therefore, when the Shihuali brand was founded in 2007, the founder had such a hope: in the third Internet wave, that is, when the whole people entered the era of Internet commodities,Consumers can buy high-quality and cost-effective products in the purchase of all categories of household products.In the course of these years of development, we have continuously optimized and selected manufacturers, selected high-quality products, and optimized our own brands, upgraded the market, and promoted the continuous development of the entire industry through the survival of the fittest.

Taking the online shopping mall as the ordering platform, the preferred brand factory direct supply, the brand quality control system, and the brand image system support, time is here, and Shihuali allows consumers to enjoy cost-effective products. While doing a good job in service experience, on-site communication, and activity interaction, offline stores have strengthened the transmission of brand spirit and the connection with online interaction, which has truly achieved online and offline interaction.

From product to life: bringing consumers healthy, comfortable, high-quality and cost-effective household products

With the rapid development of the times and the high focus of various pressures, whether it is young white-collar workers or middle-class people, everyone has a series of problems such as the decline of sleep quality. Shihuali hopes to help consumers relieve pressure and bring exquisite and soft life. experience.

In terms of product selection, Shihuali always insists on3 basic concepts of natural, healthy and greento provide consumers with healthy products;

In product development and design, while adhering to the four basic concepts unchanged, we should pay more attention to practicality and better user experience, and look for more possibilities in product development;

In terms of product style control, we strive to be classic and simple, and bring the quality aesthetics and style of less is more into full play.

In short, Shihuali aims to choose cost-effective products for consumers, including home textiles, clothing, home furnishing and other daily necessities, so as to create a comfortable and high-quality life.

Time is here, and Shihuali insists on promoting more consumers to feel the changes brought by softness and comfort to life through brand communication and high-quality products.

Shihuali keeps up with the trend of consumption, constantly seeks innovation and transformation, and always maintains a good momentum of development. With its 15-year brand foundation and the advantage of 3,000 offline stores, it strives to be upstream and gradually becomes one of the well-known home furnishing brands in China.

In the future, Shihuali will continue to keep up with the pace of industry development, strengthen technological innovation, product upgrades, and brand upgrades, continue to create a better home life experience, and lead the home furnishing industry to progress.Take the lead in the strategic transformation of the home furnishing industry, enhance the brand’s soft power and core competitiveness, and strive to improve the quality of consumers’ home life and become a high-quality development in the industry.One of the benchmarks.