My name is Shunya Iwakami. Suddenly, the other day, I watched a musical that I wanted to see for a long time!

It is “Beauty and the Beast” by Shiki Theater Company. I’ve seen the Shiki Theater Company’s works many times, and I’ve seen almost all Disney works in particular.

However, “Beauty and the Beast”, which I always wanted to see, hasn’t been performed in Tokyo since I became interested in musicals.

Among the Disney works, Beauty and the Beast is one of my top-class favorites, and I am fascinated by its songs, worldview, and story. This time, the venue was the “Amphitheatre” in Maihama, so it felt like going to a Disney resort on the day of the viewing! It was my first time to go to an amphitheater, but the audience was very spacious and the seats were comfortable, so I was able to appreciate it comfortably.

And as for the impression of the important stage, it’s already the best! ! !

The stage decorations and costumes were also very gorgeous and wonderful. I already know the story, and I’ve listened to the song many times, but the live singing voice is still not half-baked. I once again thought that I could watch the musical again and again.

My favorite song in the play, “Be Our Guest,” is a song in which Lumiere, who has been magically turned into a candle, takes the lead in entertaining the main character Belle at the castle, and that scene is particularly gorgeous. It was a lot of fun and impressive to watch!

And, needless to say, the scene in that most famous song, I was so moved that I almost burst into tears (laughs). Actually, I still have plans to go to see it two more times (laughs), so I’m really looking forward to it!

I hope everyone will come and see it!

