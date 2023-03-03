Home Entertainment Shiki Theater Company “Beauty and the Beast” was the best. I plan to go see it two more times… (tears)[Shunya Iwakami Blog]
Entertainment

Shiki Theater Company “Beauty and the Beast” was the best. I plan to go see it two more times… (tears)[Shunya Iwakami Blog]

by admin
Shiki Theater Company “Beauty and the Beast” was the best. I plan to go see it two more times… (tears)[Shunya Iwakami Blog]

Hello!

My name is Shunya Iwakami. Suddenly, the other day, I watched a musical that I wanted to see for a long time!

It is “Beauty and the Beast” by Shiki Theater Company. I’ve seen the Shiki Theater Company’s works many times, and I’ve seen almost all Disney works in particular.

However, “Beauty and the Beast”, which I always wanted to see, hasn’t been performed in Tokyo since I became interested in musicals.

Among the Disney works, Beauty and the Beast is one of my top-class favorites, and I am fascinated by its songs, worldview, and story. This time, the venue was the “Amphitheatre” in Maihama, so it felt like going to a Disney resort on the day of the viewing! It was my first time to go to an amphitheater, but the audience was very spacious and the seats were comfortable, so I was able to appreciate it comfortably.

And as for the impression of the important stage, it’s already the best! ! !

The stage decorations and costumes were also very gorgeous and wonderful. I already know the story, and I’ve listened to the song many times, but the live singing voice is still not half-baked. I once again thought that I could watch the musical again and again.

My favorite song in the play, “Be Our Guest,” is a song in which Lumiere, who has been magically turned into a candle, takes the lead in entertaining the main character Belle at the castle, and that scene is particularly gorgeous. It was a lot of fun and impressive to watch!

And, needless to say, the scene in that most famous song, I was so moved that I almost burst into tears (laughs). Actually, I still have plans to go to see it two more times (laughs), so I’m really looking forward to it!

See also  "Song for the Country" is set on 6·18 to see how Nie Er composes the nation's strongest voice

I hope everyone will come and see it!

This time around!

Well then!

You may also like

Shizuka Kudo’s marriage was exploded and she did...

I have undergone vision correction surgery (PRK).[Ryoku Nakatsuka...

Motorcycles became a hobby, first time on stage…...

TANGO music flywheel officially settled in Huaihai, TX,...

Mabudachi’s “Michiko” Shunsuke Michieda is now a regular...

TANGO music flywheel officially settled in Huaihai, TX,...

before it gets even colder. Buy a lot...

Maison Margiela’s $180 “Dirty Laces” Belt

What you want to buy in winter “ski...

Off-White™ 2023 autumn and winter series big show...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy