Shin Se-kyung to Star in New TV Series “Hoseokaku” alongside Cho Jung-seok

South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung is set to star in the upcoming TV series “Hoseokaku” as the female lead, according to reports from Korean media. She will be collaborating with actor Cho Jung-seok in the highly anticipated drama.

Shin Se-kyung was previously working on the second part of the TV series “Arthdal ​​Chronicles” and played a prominent role in the show. With the majority of filming for the series now complete, she is actively seeking her next project. As one of South Korea’s most popular actresses, Shin Se-kyung has received numerous offers for film and television roles, with “Hoseokaku” being the prospective series she is most likely to join.

The actress has revealed that she is currently in discussions for the role, and if confirmed, she will star as the female lead alongside Cho Jung-seok. Fans are eagerly anticipating the collaboration between the two talented actors.

Additionally, “Hoseokaku” is poised to depict a gripping love story between King “Lee In,” who is embroiled in a political power struggle, and “Kang Hee-soo,” who seduces him for revenge. The drama is penned by renowned screenwriter Kim Sun-deok, known for “The Man Who Became a King,” and is slated for broadcast next year.

The announcement of Shin Se-kyung’s potential involvement in “Hoseokaku” has generated significant excitement and anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting further details about the highly-anticipated drama.

