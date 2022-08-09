China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, the boy group SHINee member Key will make a solo comeback on the 30th and release a new solo album to start the comeback battle.

On August 9, Korean media reported that Key will release all the sound sources of the regular 2nd album “Gasoline” on various music sites at 6 pm (local time) on the 30th, which also made fans very excited.

It is reported that this album is a solo comeback after 11 months since the first mini-album “BAD LOVE” released in September last year, and 3 years after the regular 1st album “FACE” released in November 2018. 9 months of new regular album.

The new album includes a total of 11 songs of different genres, including the title song “Gasoline”, and it is expected to see Key’s colorful music. At that time, the music source of the new album will be released on the 30th, so stay tuned.