Home Entertainment SHINee Key will comeback solo on the 30th to release a new solo album – yqqlm
Entertainment

SHINee Key will comeback solo on the 30th to release a new solo album – yqqlm

by admin
SHINee Key will comeback solo on the 30th to release a new solo album – yqqlm

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, the boy group SHINee member Key will make a solo comeback on the 30th and release a new solo album to start the comeback battle.

On August 9, Korean media reported that Key will release all the sound sources of the regular 2nd album “Gasoline” on various music sites at 6 pm (local time) on the 30th, which also made fans very excited.

It is reported that this album is a solo comeback after 11 months since the first mini-album “BAD LOVE” released in September last year, and 3 years after the regular 1st album “FACE” released in November 2018. 9 months of new regular album.

The new album includes a total of 11 songs of different genres, including the title song “Gasoline”, and it is expected to see Key’s colorful music. At that time, the music source of the new album will be released on the 30th, so stay tuned.

See also  Alessandro, Magic winner of the day: "But now give me back the Fantachampions ..."

You may also like

Famous fashion designer Issey Miyake dies again in...

Deng Ziqi’s new album’s prelude song “Gloria” MV...

BOSS 2022 autumn and winter advertising blockbuster unleashes...

Ferrari Testarossa, here is the $ 100,000 electric...

Billboard officially announced that it has officially entered...

Embroidery as a political act: from Suffragette to...

The oiran competition of “Magic World Mobile Games”...

HOTTOYS Avengers: Endgame Captain America (Stealth Suit Version)...

The nine main sections are brilliant The 12th...

Between fire and ice – Il Sole 24...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy