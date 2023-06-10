SHINING – Announce back with first single from new album

Swedish metal band SHINING return with their self-titled 11th studio album – a masterpiece of inescapable darkness. To be released on September 15, 2023 via Napalm Records.



As one of the most controversial and musically brilliant bands of extreme metal, the Swedish metal icon SHINING has always mastered the tightrope act between genius and madness with ease. Loved and feared in equal measure since he burst onto the scene in the late ’90s, frontman Niklas Kvarforth is now ready to release his latest masterpiece of depressive gloom and never-ending misery, reflecting his musical genius and eccentric nature in every track. The self-titled eleventh studio album and Napalm Records debut will be released on September 15, 2023.

The new work proves SHINING to be even darker and more brutal than before – a stereo descent that plunges the world into a hypnotic, inescapable darkness. Kvarforth roots his main musical influences in black metal, but doesn’t stick to a single genre. Shining combines influences from various far-reaching genres such as classical, jazz and progressive rock in an incomparable way and conjures up dark moods, aching wounds and deep emptiness.

With the unveiling of the new studio album comes the agonizingly intense first single “Allt För Döden”. The song once again flips Kvarforth’s inner demons, pain and despair while offering a stylistic diversity that shows how SHINING never ceases to amaze their followers. With the band embodying provocation since their early days, it’s no surprise that “Allt För Döden” is backed by an official video full of blood, violence and destruction.

Niklas Kvarforth about “All for Death”:

“‘Allt För Döden’ is an extended homage to death that takes hold of your soul on the first listen!”

Watch the Allt För Döden video HERE:

The dark, lurking album opener “Avsändare Okänd” is considered one of the most vicious and brutal songs in the band’s history. The next track “Snart Är Dem Alla Borta” begins with a haunting, gentle intro before descending into aggression. Leading single and tribute to death, “Allt För Döden” is a well-crafted nightmare from the inky horrors of The Shining, and according to the band, is bathed in an instantly recognizable sound that’s been perfected over the past three decades and is now theirs has become a trademark. The fourth track “Fidelis Ad Mortem” shows influences of progressive rock, which can be found on several tracks by the Shining. The instrumental piano piece ‘Åttahundratjugo’ calms the atmosphere before the closing track ‘Den Permanenta Sömnen Kallar’ rocks the listener by kicking off in Black Metal style from the first few seconds.

Niklas Kvarforth about the new album:

“This is our self-titled, eleventh studio album, and it’s bathed in an instantly recognizable sound that has been perfected over the past three decades and has become the band’s trademark today.

Order the album NOW before:

Shining is a haunting, compelling and accomplished album that, in true SHINING fashion, offers a unique metal sound that creatively combines the best of black metal with various other influences. The band has aroused fiery interest with all their work to date, and it’s certain that their new album will exceed all expectations.

Tracklisting:

1. Sender Unknown

2. Soon They Are All Gone

3. All For Death

4. Faithful To Death (feat. Andy La Rocque)

5. Eight hundred and twenty

6. The Permanent Sleep Calls

SHINING sind:

Niklas Kvarforth – Vocals

Charles Hedger – Guitar

Nicolas Barker – Drums

Peter Huss – Guitar

Alex Friberg – Bass

Markus Rodl – Sentinel

