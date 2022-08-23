Original title: Mikami Shinji: I want to develop my own game to change the game development culture

Tango GameWorks founder Shinji Mikami said he plans to develop another game and wants to change the game development culture.

Mikami founded Tango in 2010 and directed “The Evil Within”, and then transitioned to supervising, serving as the executive producer of “The Evil Within 2” and “Ghostwire: Tokyo”.

When chatting with producer Jun Takeuchi on the official YouTube channel of “Resident Evil”, Mikami said that he has two ambitions – to make sustainable games, to change the game development culture, and to create another game of his own.

Mikami said: “This is something I haven’t really done. I hope to create a new type of game for the younger generation of developers through sustainable development practices, called SDG games.”

The SDGs are 17 global goals set by the United Nations in 2015, and are “a common blueprint for peace and prosperity for mankind and the planet”. Goal 8, which may be mentioned in the third paragraph, aims to “promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all”.

“So I think to make sustainable games, the most important thing is probably acceptance of the game development culture. You change your process based on the results. You get good results and you adopt the system, but changing the culture is more difficult.

I want to create that culture, and that’s one of the things I want to do. Even if I retire, I will achieve a goal with Tango Gameworks.

Another thing I want to do is make my own game. Make another game. Now we’re slowly getting ready, and in order to make it work, I’ll have to hand all the annoying work to someone else. ” Return to Sohu, see more

