Shinozaki Hyun’s Bungee Tower Experience: A Triumph Over Fear

Taiwanese girl group member Shinozaki Hyun (Shinozaki Lingrong) shocked fans with her recent bungee jumping experience in Macau. The singer, who debuted with the group Twinko in 2013, shared her terrifying experience on the variety show “The Hunger Games” Tower. She revealed that the capillaries in her neck and face burst during the jump, leaving shocking photos and videos to document the event.

Despite her fear, Shinozaki Hyun chose to challenge herself and jump from the high tower, wearing protective equipment. She admitted to feeling extremely scared and even wanted to back out at one point. However, she pushed through her fear and completed the jump, documenting the experience with a video of herself screaming in terror.

The aftermath of the jump left Shinozaki Hyun with burst capillaries in her neck and face, a condition she tried to cover up in selfies. Despite her frightening appearance, she proudly claimed that only someone with particularly sensitive skin, like herself, could endure such an extreme bungee jump. She emphasized that it was a “very special commemorative medal” and that normal people would not be able to do it.

Despite considering herself timid and easily frightened, Shinozaki Hyun expressed her pride and luck in successfully conquering the world‘s highest high-altitude bungee jump. Fans were stunned by her bravery and determination to face her fears.

The daring leap left an impression not only on Shinozaki Hyun but also on her fans, who were left in awe of her courage.

