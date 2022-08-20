Original title: Shirt + wide-leg trousers, shirt + cigarette pants, shirt + straight trousers = fashionable outfit in early autumn, temperament

It’s time to prepare for early autumn outfits. Even if the heat hasn’t subsided, it’s better to plan ahead than be overwhelmed. This year’s early autumn wear is still to let middle-aged women get rid of labels such as “aunt”, “tender” and “greasy”, and they can show their temperament when they keep their clothes fresh and age-reduced.

Then, it is recommended that you wear more in early autumn: shirt + wide-leg pants, shirt + cigarette pants, shirt + straight pants.

Shirt + wide-leg trousers, very simple and capable, full of rich and colorful outfits in the style of a big woman. It is a good reference for getting rid of the middle-aged “greasy, aunt” image.

From a set of outfits of the same color, we can think of prudent, generous, capable and other related descriptions. When the first set of early autumn is matched, wearing a white shirt and white wide-leg pants, confident footsteps, the breeze is awe-inspiring.

It can also be this kind of casual shirt + wide-leg pants with gentle steps, expressing your attitude towards life with a comfortable wearing state. With leisure, and enough ability to accommodate the figure, people can live confidently and freely when they are middle-aged.

To be able to fully express the beauty of capable and minimalist lines, only cigarette pants + shirts are the most important. Abandoning the looseness of wide-leg pants, the line sense of cigarette pants interprets enough tolerance for legs, which can be said to show women’s femininity and perseverance through clothes.

The white shirt is the most boring, and the cigarette pants are cut from large to small, so that the legs are sufficiently inclusive. Through the combination of the two, a strong visual balance is formed, which just resolves the boring white shirt.

Shirt + straight pants, casual and more casual

The legs of straight-leg pants are narrower than those of wide-leg pants, but they are not as linear as cigarette pants. And combine it with a shirt, you can’t go wrong in any way you wear it. With a little sense of leisure, and a sense of casualness and intimacy.

For example, such a striped shirt + straight pants, dark blue jeans are calm and atmospheric, and the striped shirt is fresh and soft, with a strong visual impact.

And to wear a good shirt + wide-leg pants, shirt + cigarette pants, shirt + straight pants, we can refer to the following 3 matching details.

Step 1: Identify Your Body

When you reach middle age, your figure will definitely not be comparable to that of a 20-year-old. Some are getting fatter and entering the “Aunt” team, often accompanied by thick legs and a fat waist; some still maintain a good figure and have outstanding temperament, with a sense of curves and a waistline with Yingying’s grip. The more you know your body shape, the better you can understand your style.

Common body types: hourglass, apple, pear, inverted triangle and rectangle.For middle-aged women,Apple, Pear, and Rectanglewill be more. We will analyze these 3 types of bodies:

①: Apple-shaped body:Thin legs, round waist and thick shoulders.

Dressing points:Show long legs, cover waist round

The form of dressing that promotes strengths and avoids weaknesses makes the legs look more slender, but at the same time, remember to pay attention to the waist and abdomen. We can focus on the waist line, the corners of the tucked clothes may only make the belly rounder, but the belt and girdle can make the waist thinner.

②: Pear-shaped body:Thick legs, big PP, thin waist

Clothing focus: show thin legs, show thin waist

The pear-shaped body is thin and fat, so the focus of dressing is mainly to show the upper body, and the focus needs to be improved on the legs and buttocks. Then the top and shirt should be as loose as possible, the trousers should be moderately draped, and the legs should be properly exposed. You can roll down the trouser legs properly and shift the visual focus to the ankles and waistline.

③: Rectangular body: thin waist, thin legs, no chest

Clothing focus: Improve body proportions and increase wearing curves

There are some middle-aged women who have a physique that does not gain weight by eating anything, but at the same time, they also have loose skin and no sense of curves. We should focus on improving the proportion of the body and increase the curve of clothing. . Specifically improve the way of wearing: tuck the corners of the clothes, expand the width of the shoulders, properly expose the skin, etc.

Step 2: Details of Color Matching

The so-called “one hundred ugly”, as long as the complexion is white, it will be more advantageous to wear anything. So to wear the effect of 1+1>3, not only to be white, but also to be mature and elegant, then we cannot ignore these collocation details:

①: Refuse fancy matching

Don’t imprison your beauty because of age. Middle-aged women should show elegance, and the most important thing is to be generous and decent. We have to reject fancy outfits. Because this type of clothes tests the driving ability and also the matching skills. If you’re neither strong, it’s easiest to avoid the error rate and reject it.

Explanation: Fancy clothes refer to a variety of colors, complicated patterns, varying patterns, and even some extreme exaggerations.

Instead of fancy clothes, we can choose solid colors, and the floral patterns are simple and unrendered. Such as solid color shirts, striped shirts, small floral shirts.

②: No more than 3 body colors

It’s not enough to refuse fancy clothes. For middle-aged women, matching colors should follow no more than 3 body colors. Otherwise, if the colors are too mixed, it will have a certain impact on the vision, which is not dignified and generous and has a “big mom feeling”.

Step 3: Determine what to wear

Shirt + wide-leg pants, shirt + cigarette pants, shirt + straight pants can also be worn in different styles, and the most important thing that determines whether you wear minimalist style, French retro style or European and American style is the clothes themselves. The sense of tailoring and design, then we can optimize our ability to select models according to the style we like, and these details must be done well.

①: Minimalist style

The minimalist style follows the principle of “the simpler the more advanced”, and the style of the minimalist style is difficult: the color is soft without too much bright color blessing, the version and cut are straight lines, and there is not much sense of design. The collocation is also more basic and comfortable.

For example: pure white shirt + cigarette pants, pointed leather shoes echo the white shirt, the trousers are full of drape and the tailoring is just right, relaxed but not restrained, bringing the essence of minimalist style to the extreme.

②: French retro style

The key collocation of French retro style focuses on an “old” color, the saturation and brightness of the color are low, and there may be some retro elements such as: polka dots, plaid, washed old denim, etc. Furthermore, the cut is softer, and the sense of line will be much inferior to the minimalist style, and every detail shows tender feelings.

If we want to wear this type of retro style, we only need to pay attention to the details from the selection.

③: European and American style collocation

European and American styles pay attention to casualness and street romance. To wear European and American styles, the two key details are color matching and proper skin exposure. The colors are bright and generous, and you will notice the neckline. The exposed skin of details such as the ankles and even the waistline may have a hint of sexy, but it is by no means the exposure of the dust, and has its own dressing characteristics.

For example, this kind of outfit is very European and American, with a loose shirt silhouette and casual black straight-leg pants. The ingenious visual revealing of the skin, the details are just right.

Then according to the above 3 details, to match shirt + wide-leg pants, shirt + cigarette pants, shirt + straight pants, it can inspire your matching inspiration!

The picture comes from the Internet, if the infringement is contacted, it will be deleted!Return to Sohu, see more