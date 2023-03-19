Cathy Hummels has apparently made it her mission to wear only as much clothing as necessary. Your neighbors should be happy: Mats Hummel’s ex-wife now gave them a cheeky topless show

Cathy Hummels seems to be a fan of nudism and not only recently stripped in the bathtub, in her house and in a pool, but now in front of her neighbors as well.

Cathy Hummels topless: Mats Hummel’s ex-wife strips for the neighbors

In a new Instagram post, Cathy Hummels once again presents herself as a nudist and climbs onto her balcony topless. Dressed only in pink shorts and armed with a watering can, she presents herself half-naked in front of the neighborhood and her almost 700,000 Instagram followers. “Well, have you already watered the flowers?” She asks her fans. Oddly enough, there are no flowers to be seen on the balcony.

“Cheap!” Cathy Hummels pulls blank and the Shitstorm is not long in coming

This also surprises the followers of the 35-year-old: “To be honest, I don’t understand the meaning of these photos …. What flowers???” and “Where are your flowers?” They share their confusion in the comments column. “Is it just me that I’m ashamed of myself!???”, asks another user. In fact, it doesn’t seem like he’s the only one: “It’s getting worse…” and “I’m just wondering why,” says other comments. “Why are you doing that? How can you flaunt yourself so cheaply to get attention. She doesn’t really need to do that, does she?” writes another follower. A fan seems to like the topless post: “The neighbor had a nice view today.”

rad/news.de