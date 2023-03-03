Japanese actress Shizuka Kudo and superstar Takuya Kimura got married in 2000. Since then, Shizuka Kudo has become “the most hated woman in Japan”. Recently, Shizuka Kudo and Takuya Kimura suffered a marriage breakup. Shizuka Kudo said bluntly: “I won’t answer anything.”

Takuya Kimura announced his marriage to the outside world at a concert in 2000, fans should still remember it fresh. At that time, Takuya Kimura did not hesitate to violate the agreement of “no marriage” with Johnny & Associates, and bravely said to fans: “Although I know this is self-willed, but I am getting married”! Shocking all the fans and the Japanese entertainment industry, Shizuka Kudo has since been dubbed “the most hated woman in Japan”.

The two were quite low-key after their marriage. It was not until Shizuka Kudo’s 50th birthday in 2020 that Takuya Kimura exposed a sweet photo of the two for the first time. After marriage, Shizuka Kudo shed her celebrity aura, washed her hands and made soup, and concentrated on being the woman behind Takuya Kimura. Takuya Kimura’s dedication and true love for Shizuka Kudo is also confirmed in their happy marriage.

However, the Japanese media “FRIDAY” recently broke the news of Takuya Kimura and Shizuka Kudo’s divorce. The paparazzi also asked Shizuka Kudo for confirmation. Shizuka Kudo’s response was intriguing. This is not a topic worthy of your special trip, I will not answer anything, I am sorry to come here.”

On March 3, Takuya Kimura updated his IG to upload a selfie. The flower in the photo appeared in Shizuka Kudo’s life photo shared on IG on the same day.

Editor in charge: Jue Yi

