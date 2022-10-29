Hannah Goslar, one of Anne Frank’s best friends, who like the famous girl from the “Diary” was detained in the Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen during the Second World War, died on Friday 28 October at the age of 93 in Jerusalem. .

The announcement of the disappearance was made today by the Anne Frank Foundation in Amsterdam. Born in Berlin on 12 November 1928 to German Jewish parents, Hannah Goslar fled with her family from Germany in 1933 immediately after Adolf Hitler came to power, settling in Amsterdam: her father Hans Goslar had been Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Weimar Republic.

In the Dutch city, Hannah Goslar and Anne Frank, who lived on the same street and attended the same school from daycare, soon became best friends, as we read in the “Diary”. The two girls lost contact in July 1942 when the Frank family hid in the attic of their father Otto’s company to escape the Nazis. Goslar and her family were arrested by the Gestapo in 1943 and first deported to Westerbork concentration camp and in 1944 transferred to Bergen-Belsen.

In the Nazi concentration camp Hannah (or Hanneli as she is called in the “Diary”) met her best friend again in February 1945, shortly before Anne Frank’s death at the age of 15. Hannah and her sister Gabi were the only members of their family to survive the Holocaust. In 1947 she emigrated to Jerusalem, where she, a nurse by profession, married the doctor Walter Pinchass Pick.

The couple had three children, 11 grandchildren and more than 31 great-grandchildren: “This is my answer to Hitler,” said Hannah Goslar. Hanneli has appeared in numerous documentaries and films about Anne Frank’s life and her story was told by writer Alison Leslie Gold in the book Hannah Goslar Remembers: A Childhood Friend of Anne Frank (1999), translated into Italian by Rizzoli with the title I remember Anne Frank. Two films were made from the book: I remember Anne Frank (2009) by Alberto Negrin, broadcast on Rai 1 in prime time on January 27, 2010, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, and Anne Frank – My best friend (2021) by Ben Sombogaart, which aired on Netflix in January 2022.