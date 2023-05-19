Shock Nyobolt, super batteries arrive that recharge in minutes

ROME – “The solution to recharging anxiety”. This is how Nyobolt presents itself, in no uncertain terms, the British company founded in 2019 by Dame Clare Gray and Sai Shivareddy, which deals with the development of battery technologies. Nyobolt is designing solutions that can cut electric car charging times to minutes by bringing its patented fast-charging technology to the electric vehicle world through a partnership with design and engineering firm Callum.

By unlocking the performance potential of batteries, the company has created a technology that is manufacturable and scalable today and promises to make charging as convenient as refueling a petrol or diesel car.

To achieve this technological breakthrough, the Nyobolt team took a multi-layered approach in developing high-power and fast-charging battery solutions, experimenting with pioneering materials, cell designs, efficient control software, and power electronics. . Now, thanks to Callum’s automotive design and engineering capabilities and its engineering facilities in Warwickshire, the two companies will collaborate on projects incorporating this patented battery technology. The first automotive prototype, which demonstrates how this technology can be used in normal electric vehicles, will be presented next June and was designed by car designer Julian Thomson (now design director of General Motors Advanced Design Europe), developed and built from Callum.







“At Nyobolt, we are unlocking the potential of battery technology to power innovations that can’t wait,” said Sai Shivareddy. “The rapid shift to battery electric vehicles around the world is a prime example of an industry that needs our patented battery to reduce charging times from hours to minutes. Partnering with Callum and leveraging his experience and expertise in automotive design and engineering will support our strategic goal of securing adoption in this industry.”







“We continue to see charging, access to battery materials and battery degradation as pain points in the transition to electric vehicles – added David Fairbairn, chief executive of Callum – Nyobolt’s pioneering battery technology offers the automotive industry a solution to these enormous challenges. In the coming months we will illustrate the interesting advantages that this new technology offers to the sector and to motorists”.

In short, just a few more days and we will find out if, thanks to this innovative technology, recharging anxiety will be just a memory.