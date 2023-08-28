Shock on breakfast television: Suddenly she was gone! Popular presenter simply replaced

The TV viewers were amazed. For no reason, a popular breakfast TV host has just been replaced. Why and how long she will be absent remains unclear at first.

The spectators were amazed breakfast tv the BBC not bad. The excitement in the British media was also great. Presenter Sally Nugent, who usually leads the BBC morning show together with her co-star Jon Kay, was suddenly nothing to see this Monday (August 28, 2023). Instead, viewers saw moderator and royals expert Sarah Campbell. What was happening?

Presenter replaced on breakfast television: is that the reason?

However, the new duo did not provide a reason for Sally Nugent’s absence. It is assumed, among other things, that “Daily Star“that the popular breakfast television presenter was simply given a break, especially since this Monday is a public holiday in Great Britain and many Britons enjoy the long weekend. The prominent TV face certainly deserves a break. How long Sally Nugent spent on the BBC It is not yet clear that breakfast television will be missing, but viewers will probably have to be surprised.

Also read: Separated from Meghan Markle! Suddenly he’s much more relaxed

Shock in the middle of live TV: rescue dog pounces on the breakfast TV presenter

The BBC morning show made headlines over the weekend when presenter Naga Munchetty suffered a minor shock when a rescue dog who was a guest on the show with his handler suddenly jumped onto the sofa between her and colleague Charlie Stayt and didn’t want to move at first.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

rut/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

