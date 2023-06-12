Home » Shooting at home leaves 3 dead and 3 injured
by admin
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a home in the Maryland capital, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a news conference that the shooting was due to what he said was an “interpersonal dispute” and ruled out any further threats to the public.

He declined to provide further details about the relationship between the people involved, but did say the ages of those killed ranged from their 20s to just over 50s. He also indicated that authorities have not yet determined a firm motive for the shooting.

Numerous police vehicles were in the residential area where the incident took place, south of the city center and near the seafront.

The Police Department issued a press release stating that one of the injured was taken to a trauma care center. According to the police statement, a suspect was in custody. Jackson later said that person was someone “of interest,” adding that no charges have been filed.

The police chief revealed that authorities recovered a firearm.

