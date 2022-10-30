Original title: Short dramas, talk shows and Mancai took turns to stage this comedy show

Cover news reporter Xun Chao intern Zhao Xueqing

On the evening of October 29, an “AUV Comedy Halloween” was held at the Chengdu Miao Theater. On the scene, comedy magic, talk show, sketch, mangai, etc. were staged in turn, and it was exciting.

At the scene, actors Meng Han and Du Kang, who have participated in the “Annual Comedy Contest”, as well as Lightning, Xingguang, Albert, Gong, Taotao, Minions, etc., successively brought a variety of comedy performances to the audience.

“When doing magic, the most important thing is a sense of belief.” In the comedy magic performance of the actor Minions, the playing cards, ropes and Rubik’s cubes that are common in daily life instantly possessed magic power on the stage, which attracted the audience’s amazement; the short play “The Overlord Saves My Concubine” is a hilarious adaptation, staged an emotional dispute caused by time and space disorder; the short play “I Don’t Like Jay Chou”, uses three tones of bel canto, “Jay Lun style” and ethnic style to interpret Jay Chou’s classic songs; the short drama “I Don’t Like Jay Chou” “Dog” tells about the encounter, acquaintance and never abandonment between the owner and the puppy. Its anthropomorphic approach interprets the inner activities of the puppy, and the humor is mixed with affection.

In addition to the repertoire performance, this performance also set up an audience interaction link to make the audience feel involved. In an impromptu comedy performance, the actors complete the performance according to the keywords randomly given by the audience. During the period, they still need to keep communicating in abnormal language, which is the ultimate test of the actors’ physical performance and tacit understanding. And “Clap and Stop” is full of reversals and completely unexpected development directions of the story, and the audience applauded continuously.

