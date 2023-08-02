Should We Be Excited for ‘The Simpsons Movie 2’ or Should Disney Leave It Alone?

Title: Should There Be a Simpsons Movie 2? Fans Await Disney’s Decision

Date: August 1, 2023

The rumors surrounding the possibility of a sequel to “The Simpsons Movie” have been circulating ever since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, including the iconic franchise. With Disney looking to cash in on its investment, fans are left wondering if the world really needs a second installment of the beloved animated series on the big screen.

“The Simpsons Movie” was a success in its own right, standing out from other TV adaptations by offering a longer narrative and a larger scale than its television counterpart. The film follows the story of Homer Simpson inadvertently polluting Lake Springfield, leading to the town being enclosed in a dome. The Simpson family is forced to flee and eventually confronts the dilemma of Homer’s mistakes, which leads to a heartwarming conclusion.

The film was praised by critics, garnering an impressive 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also grossed over $536 million worldwide. These achievements indicate a strong potential for a sequel, especially if it can live up to the success and acclaim of the original.

However, the question remains whether a sequel is truly necessary. The franchise itself has faced a decline in its fan base over the past 16 years, with many viewers preferring the show’s golden age content. Additionally, Disney’s recent big-budget films, which relied on popular IP, have a mixed track record at the box office.

To ensure the success of “The Simpsons Movie 2,” it would require a compelling story, quick laughs, and emotionally resonant arcs for all the beloved characters. If the film follows the strategy of assembling a talented writing team, as it did for its predecessor, it has the potential to be a hit. But surpassing the achievements of the first movie might be a long shot.

While there is undoubtedly demand and anticipation for a Simpsons sequel, it is essential for Disney to carefully consider whether the world truly needs another installment. Ultimately, it will be up to the company to decide if they will greenlight “The Simpsons Movie 2” and give fans another opportunity to experience the beloved characters on the big screen.

Only time will tell if Springfield will make a comeback in theaters or if the first movie will remain a standalone gem in the franchise’s history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

