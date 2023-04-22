Shoulder pain is not necessarily frozen shoulder. Watch out for rotator cuff injuries. Blind exercise may get worse-News Center-Wenzhou Net

Wenzhou Net News In daily life, many people, especially those in their 50s and 60s, when they encounter shoulder pain, they think it is “frozen shoulder”, and they say that more exercise will get better, but the more they practice, the worse it becomes. Wang Yong, an orthopedic expert at Wenzhou Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, reminded that shoulder pain ≠ frozen shoulder, and more than half of shoulder pain is caused by rotator cuff injury. Patients’ random exercise aggravates the disease, and even severe cases need surgical treatment.

Recently, Aunt Liu, who was in her early 60s, was preparing to move to a new house. She was busy arranging the moving matters. As a result, her right shoulder began to ache. After that, she could not raise her right arm, had difficulty dressing, and could not comb her hair. The elder sister who had the same experience told her that she suffered from frozen shoulder, and it would get better after multi-functional exercises. As a result, Aunt Liu reluctantly “climbed the wall” every day, and went to the clinic many times for massage and physical therapy. After two months, not only did her shoulder pain intensify, but her shoulder joint mobility became worse, and she could hardly lift her right arm. In desperation, Aunt Liu went to an orthopedic specialist and underwent an MRI examination, only to find out that what she was suffering from was not frozen shoulder but a rotator cuff injury. Due to excessive exercise, the rotator cuff was severely torn and needed minimally invasive surgery. Aunt Liu regretted not having an early and regular diagnosis and treatment.

“Many people have such a misunderstanding: think that shoulder pain is frozen shoulder, but it is not. Only 2%~5% of shoulder pain is frozen shoulder, 60% is rotator cuff injury, 20% is shoulder impingement, biceps Head tendinitis, acromioclavicular arthritis, etc.” Wang Yong, an orthopedic expert at Wenzhou Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, said that more than half of shoulder pain is caused by rotator cuff injury, and it and frozen shoulder are manifested by shoulder joint pain and movement. restricted. Frozen shoulder patients have limited active and passive activities, that is, they cannot move to the maximum extent with the help of others, and the entire shoulder seems to be “frozen”, so it is called “frozen shoulder”. Patients with rotator cuff injuries have limited active activities, but they can move passively, such as lifting the shoulders outwards, which cannot be lifted by themselves, but can be lifted with the help of others. In layman’s terms, frozen shoulder means that the shoulder joint is rusted, and rotator cuff injury means that the chain of the shoulder joint is broken. The rehabilitation exercises and treatment methods of the two are different, and some functional exercises are completely opposite: the principle of early treatment for rotator cuff injuries is to limit activities. Aggravating the pain is likely to cause the rotator cuff to tear, which makes the original conservative treatment and recovery become surgical treatment.

Experts remind that whether your shoulder pain is frozen shoulder or rotator cuff injury, self-judgment is easy to misdiagnose and delay the condition, or you should find a specialist doctor to make an accurate judgment through physical examination and MRI examination, and then carry out correct rehabilitation exercises according to the cause and treatment.

Source: Wenzhou Metropolis Daily

