Show | Balenciaga 2023 Early Autumn Fashion Show_Tailoring_Contest_Trend

The collection touches on all these categories with a special focus on tailoring. Double-breasted black blazers were alternately puffed up with a layer of padding, or cut at the hips with hems tucked in an almost temporary fashion. The third was worn like a scarf with the buttons askew. He cuts similar styles with glen plaid and plaid.

Balenciaga’s pre-season collections are more geared toward everyday wear than on the runway. Hence the oversized parkas, peacoats and trench coats, more of which are tucked under the hem, fluid velvet tracksuits parted in surprising pastels, denim in revelry proportions, Newer skinny fit at the knees. Representing the eye-catching evening gowns on the March runway were a couple of everyday-inspired maxi dresses, a body-hugging knit and a shrunken logo hoodie, and an ankle skirt in similar stretch velvet. He may lean more in Cristobal’s direction for the July show.

BREAK AWAY "Nanshan Zhishang Cup" 2023 China Professional Wear Design Competition and Transportation Industry Uniform Design Competition is now calling for papers! Craftsmanship | Reject monotony!11 Craft Trends in Denim for Men and Women "Fashion is but a passing cloud"? NO!The past and present of haute couture

