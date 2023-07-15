Shu Qi Achieves Grand Slam as Judge of Three Major European Film Festivals

Title: Shu Qi Joins Jury of Venice Film Festival, Achieving Grand Slam as Judge in Major European Festivals

Date: July 14, 2023

Source: 1905 Movie Network

A few days ago, the 80th Venice International Film Festival announced its jury list for the main competition unit. The prestigious film festival has appointed American director as the chairman of the jury, with notable inclusion of renowned actors from Taiwan, China, such as Shu Qi.

Shu Qi’s appointment as a jury member at the Venice International Film Festival completes her grand slam achievement of being a judge in the main competitions of the three major European film festivals. She now joins the exclusive club of only three Chinese actors to achieve this feat, following the footsteps of [insert previous Chinese actors’ names]. Shu Qi previously served as a judge for the main competition at the 58th Berlin International Film Festival in 2008 and the 62nd Cannes International Film Festival in 2009.

The other esteemed members of the 80th Venice International Film Festival jury in 2023 include Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, New Zealand director, French director, Italian director Gabriel Menetti, Irish director, Argentine director Santiago Miter, and American director Laura Poitras. The festival is scheduled to take place from August 30th to September 9th.

Shu Qi, a highly acclaimed actress and influential figure in the Asian film industry, continues to make significant contributions to the global film community. Her involvement as a jury member in major film festivals demonstrates her expertise and recognition in the international cinematic world.

